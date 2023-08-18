Shara Beckstead, owner of Bliss, a dress and clothing shop with a location in the Cache Valley Mall, is not sure what she’ll do with her Logan store once the mall closes.
Beckstead, as well as a number of other businesses in the mall, are on the lookout for their next location.
“Bliss has been in the mall for the past 11 years,” she said. “It’s hard on us because there is not a lot of retail space in Logan, especially those big enough to house what we do.”
Beckstead said she owns other stores in the state but does not want to close her shop in Cache Valley. She is unsure what to do next, or where she’ll find her next stop.
On Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council unanimously voted to approve a rezone and code amendment that would allow for the Cache Valley Marketplace development.
The proposed project would include the demolition of the Cache Valley Mall, built in 1978, and turn the space into a $205 million mixed-use development. The development would sit on 28 acres that would include a 150,000 square foot retail business, 346 multi-family residential units with a variety of amenities and a 156-room hotel.
During the Tuesday meeting, as was previously reported by The Herald Journal, Drew Snyder, one of the project’s developers, said if the council didn’t approve the project the mall site would sit and deteriorate for another decade.
“We feel very fortunate that we have a plan,” Snyder said. “We have a great retailer that would be new to the market, exciting for Logan and for the community.”
Beckstead said she has heard rumors for years about the mall’s future, but only recently she found out the mall — as valley residents have known it for the past 45 years — may be coming to an end.
She said mall management has been kind, but its hands are tied.
Dae Hopson, general manager at Pure Oils, said it was only recently she heard the mall may be closing. That came as a surprise to her, though has seen the writing on the wall for a while now because there hasn’t been a “big push,” like there used to be to attract people to the mall, she said.
Peter Zhang, manager of the eatery Akita, said business remains steady at his place of business in the mall’s food court.
But it hasn’t been as busy as it used to be.
He said management has been on the lookout for a relocation since hearing about the mall’s possible closing, but it hasn’t been easy finding a place.
Costs are “very expensive” these days, he said.
Zhang said he is confident the business will open elsewhere in the community, but the when and where he is not sure about.
Beckstead said she knows a lot of the businesses that are in the same boat — trying to find an affordable place to relocate that meets their needs.
She was told businesses may have to vacate either this fall or sometime in the spring but said nothing concrete has been shared with her. The same is true for the other businesses who spoke with The Herald Journal — not much has been shared with them about the mall’s future.
“There is a lot of us in there right now looking at the same spaces,” Beckstead said. “I feel like we’re in limbo, and it’s a little nerve-wracking.”
