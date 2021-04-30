As vaccine availability continues to outpace demand in Utah, organizations like churches or businesses will now be able to sign up to host mobile vaccine clinics.
“We will come to you and at no cost to your organization,” said Gov. Spencer Cox during his press conference on Thursday. Organizations like businesses, employers, churches, or community groups can go to coronavirus.utah.gov to request a free, mobile clinic.
The hope is that bringing the vaccine to where people already are will make it easier for those who have not been vaccinated to access the service.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here.