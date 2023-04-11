...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Craig Buttars, the current commissioner the Utah Department of Agriculture and former Cache County executive, returned to the county’s historic courthouse on Tuesday to offer a presentation on agriculture within the county and state.
After giving a brief overview of the history, divisions and responsibilities of the Utah Department of Agriculture, his assistant, Kelly Pehrson, talked about the department’s current strategic goals.
“I also came up here to tell you have the greatest boss in the world,” Pehrson, the department’s deputy commissioner, said.
When Buttars came on, he explained, he wanted to compile strategic goals and did so by going throughout the state and talking to different individuals involved in agriculture.
The effort ended in six distinct goals titled agristructure, workforce development, ag land preservation, supply chain development, ag education and customer service.
Pehrson and Buttars also talked about the state-wide and local benefits of agriculture, concerns about patterns of development and their hopes to work with the county’s land-conservation efforts.
A deeper dive into the six strategies, as well as more information given in Buttar’s presentation, will be shared in Thursday’s edition of The Herald Journal.
