Racial Slur Duke Player

LaVell Edwards Stadium is empty of fans, during the coronavirus pandemic, before an NCAA college football game between BYU and Troy on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Provo.

 AP

PROVO (AP) — An investigation by Brigham Young University into allegations that fans engaged in racial heckling and uttered racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player last month found no evidence to support the claim.

BYU issued the results of its investigation into the Aug. 26 match on Friday, reiterating it will not tolerate conduct threatening any student-athlete.

