The Cache Children’s Choir will be welcoming a new artistic director as it enters its 37th year providing children with traditional musical education and performance experiences.
According to the announcement, made by the choir’s board of directors, Christopher Machado — who worked with the choir last year while finishing his master’s degree in choral conducting at Utah State University — will fill the position.
“My daughters, who are members of Cache Children’s Choir, enjoyed working with Christopher last year and are excited to have him return,” said Board President Heather Jensen in the announcement. “We are fortunate to have hired a new artistic director that is familiar with the choir to ensure a smooth transition.”
Machado was selected to assume the position held previously by Jaron Putnam, who is relocating from Cache Valley, according to the announcement.
Craig Jessop, a board member who served as head of the hiring committee, said the board feels fortunate to have found an individual of Machado’s “stature and talent.”
“Like those who have preceded him, Chris is an outstanding musician, teacher, singer and leader,” Jessop said in the announcement.
Machado said during his time serving as director of Cache Children’s Choir’s fourth- and fifth-grade chorale choir in the fall he developed a familiarity and love for the organization and its values.
Machado has served as a director and conductor for a variety of choirs and organizations, including the choirs at Columbia High School in Nampa, Idaho, the Towne Singers in Logan, Soggiorno Camerata — a chamber choir specializing in early music — and the USU Women’s Chorus, according to the announcement. He currently is the director of choral ensembles at Logan High School.
“I'm excited for everything I can learn and everything I can do with young singers,” Machado said.
Additionally, Machado sings professionally with Brevitas and Sound of Ages. He also is a member of the American Choral Directors Association and the National Association for Music Educators, the announcement said.
As Machado starts his new position, he has goals to further the choir’s foundation in the Cache Valley community and collaborate with local elementary schools to promote music literacy among children. He said he envisions a comprehensive curriculum that fosters a lifelong appreciation for music and ensures access to music education from an early age.
“Involvement in music is one of the most fundamental human activities,” Machado said. “The more literate our society is in music, beginning as children, the more appreciation we can get out of it, which in turn, I think creates more beauty in life.”
Machado also finds music to be not just something that benefits individual lives, but also communities as a whole.
“I hope everyone, especially people who haven’t before, would come out and see a Cache Children’s Choir concert and see these great kids and how talented and awesome they are.” Machado said. “It’s such an important part of our community here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.