The Cache Children’s Choir will be welcoming a new artistic director as it enters its 37th year providing children with traditional musical education and performance experiences.

According to the announcement, made by the choir’s board of directors, Christopher Machado — who worked with the choir last year while finishing his master’s degree in choral conducting at Utah State University — will fill the position.


