Jamie Buttars talks about a gun safe at Cache Coffee. People who worry that firearms may not be the best thing for them right now, will have a place at the coffee shop to safely keep their guns until they are ready to have them back.
Cache Coffee and More has donated its previous gun safe to another local business with the intent to help more community members through challenging times.
The coffee shop recently had a larger gun safe — donated by Liberty Safe — installed at their store to provide an alternative option for more individuals who may not feel comfortable bringing their guns to the police department during times of crisis.
Cache Coffee — a nonprofit, helping a variety of community members including Veterans and those struggling with addiction and mental health challenges — decided to gift their old safe to Preece’s Pretty Paws, a dog grooming business in Richmond.
“We figured we’d donate ours to another place to share the program,” said Jamie Buttars, owner of Cache Coffee and More.
Anita Putney, the owner of Preece’s Pretty Paws, said she wanted her business to house the safe because multiple people in her life have died by suicide. She said she has held guns for friends before and hopes people in need will come to her business.
“I think the program is awesome,” Putney said. “For someone to walk in with no judgment and get help, take a second, take a breath and understand it's not worth it.”
Putney became interested in Cache Coffee’s mission after she went to the shop for some coffee, she said. According to Putney, the valley needs more spaces like Cache Coffee where people can feel safe and can get some help.
“I would like to help spread that by taking the safe and giving another space for people to feel safe and bring stuff in,” she said.
Buttars said, Liberty Safe is helping Cache Coffee take the safe program outside of Cache Valley and Utah by offering to provide other businesses with a discount on a gun safe.
Five guns have already been kept at Cache Coffee in the past three months, he said.
“You don’t want somebody in that state of mind coming and bringing a gun to your house,” Buttars said. “When they bring it to a public place, it’s a little bit different — it’s a little bit easier.”
