cache coffee gun safe

Jamie Buttars talks about a gun safe at Cache Coffee. People who worry that firearms may not be the best thing for them right now, will have a place at the coffee shop to safely keep their guns until they are ready to have them back.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cache Coffee and More has donated its previous gun safe to another local business with the intent to help more community members through challenging times.

The coffee shop recently had a larger gun safe — donated by Liberty Safe — installed at their store to provide an alternative option for more individuals who may not feel comfortable bringing their guns to the police department during times of crisis.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.