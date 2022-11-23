Cache Coffee and More is hosting their fourth annual community Thanksgiving at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles’ Lodge in Logan on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cache Coffee co-owner Jamie Buttars said he’s expecting a large turnout. The Eagles’ Lodge will be opened at 9:30 a.m. to allow volunteers to prepare for the event. There is a sign-up sheet at Cache Coffee, but Buttars isn’t planning on turning away any helping hands who come to the event.
“A lot of times, it’s people that just don’t want to be home,” he said, explaining people are welcome to “just hang out, be with other people” during the holiday. “That’s what really matters.”
Buttars said he’s appreciated the opportunity to watch the community come together during past Thanksgiving dinners his business has hosted.
One year, he said, a volunteer group took food to Salt Lake City to provide a meal for a recipient of a Medal of Honor.
“We send food all over the place,” Buttars said. “We send it to dispatch, we send to the hospital, the police department, sheriff’s office, the Whittier Center, we send it to some of the old folks’ homes and stuff like that, so none of the food really goes to waste because we end up finding a home for it.”
Buttars said they’ve received more donations this year than they have in the past. He listed Schreiber’s, the local Walmart and Macey’s locations as businesses that have been generous in providing food for the event.
“The community’s amazing,” he said. “We’ve got almost 30 turkeys.”
In past years, Buttars said he has noticed people get embarrassed because of their loneliness or their inability to provide a Thanksgiving meal themselves. He doesn’t want that to stop people from attending.
“This isn’t a time to be embarrassed”, Buttars said. “This is a time to be together and be with everybody else.”
The Eagles’ Lodge is located at 170 W. 900 North in Logan.
If people need food delivered or know somebody who does, Buttars said, they can reach out to Cache Coffee.
