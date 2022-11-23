thanksgiving dinner

Jamie Butters sorts through items at Cache Coffee on Monday, that will be cooked for a community Thanksgiving dinner.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Cache Coffee and More is hosting their fourth annual community Thanksgiving at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles’ Lodge in Logan on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cache Coffee co-owner Jamie Buttars said he’s expecting a large turnout. The Eagles’ Lodge will be opened at 9:30 a.m. to allow volunteers to prepare for the event. There is a sign-up sheet at Cache Coffee, but Buttars isn’t planning on turning away any helping hands who come to the event.


