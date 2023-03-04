For Matt Whitaker, the administrator for the Cache Community Food Pantry, a quickly growing valley means more and more people stopping by in need of assistance.
It also means the food pantry is having more donations than ever. According to Whitaker, the pantry, located at 350 S. Main Street, is at full storage capacity.
Three years ago, Whitaker planted the idea to the pantry’s board of trustees to expand the current facility to better meet the needs of the community. Now, Whitaker is watching his idea come to fruition as construction for an additional building for the food bank is well underway.
The $2 million project will provide additional storage to aid with an increase to donations by repurposing old warehouses behind the current facility, said Whitaker. But the most important part of the expansion is a “cold clean room,” in which meats, dairy and other packaged foods that need to be opened and repackaged can be safely stored.
According to him, cold clean rooms allow food banks to accept larger quantities of meat donations, as they ensure the safety and hygiene of the meat during handling. The room will have all stainless-steel walls, countertops, appliances and drains, said Whitaker.
“This part of the expansion will make sure that we can continue to accept these kinds of donations,” Whitaker said. “Which are really important.”
Along with this room, the renovated pantry will also have an increased freezer and refrigeration capacity — as well as an increase to parking. Whitaker said he hopes freeing up space in the current building will make room for it to be remodeled to allow more access for clients, and ultimately appear more like a grocery store.
“I want my clients to walk in to the warehouse and think they’re at a grocery store shopping,” Whitaker said. “That removes such a stigma of being at a pantry. It’ll soften the impact and make them feel like they have that much more control of their situation.”
The Cache Community Food Bank also purchased and removed a home behind the Alpine Church to create an access for delivery vehicles. Whitaker said this will make the delivery and pick-up process more efficient. According to him, each idea he had for a new and improved facility came one after another.
“All things start from a little problem,” Whitaker said. “And then it grows.”
A Big Footprint
Twenty years ago, when Whitaker got a job with the pantry, he never expected to make it his career. But as the years went by, he grew passionate about the program and all the people it reaches. According to him, many people do not realize how big of an impact this service has in Cache Valley.
“You never know when life will throw a curve ball at you,” Whitaker said. “We actually have a much bigger footprint here in the valley than most people recognize.”
The food bank supports individuals who are unable to work due to age, or mental or physical disabilities. It also provides meals for those who have lost their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet.
Something people often don’t know is Cache Community Food Pantry actually serves more people through other organizations than those who go directly to the pantry — a large demographic of these organizations being senior living facilities.
“This is a demographic that is not able to get around too much,” Whitaker said. “And a lot of times they don't want to come to a pantry. A lot of people will not come to a pantry but they will go to a senior center.”
Employees from various senior centers throughout Cache and Rich counties, all the way up to Preston and Franklin in Idaho, come to the food bank weekly to gather food for residents who need the help.
Other organizations that utilize the food bank include nonprofits such as CAPSA — the domestic violence, sexual abuse and rape recovery center — Cache Employment and Training, Bear River Mental Health and Common Ground Outdoor Adventures, which provides individuals with disabilities quality outdoor recreation.
According to Alyna Ohiling, CAPSA’s community engagement director, Cache Community Food Bank provides food for those who stay at the organization's 34-bed shelter.
“When people come to the shelter, they really only come with the clothes on their back,” Ohiling said. “We go to the food bank once a week to gather the food these individuals need. It’s pretty incredible.”
According to her, the food bank donates upwards of $40,000 to $50,000 worth of food to the shelter. “The fact that we can rely on this community resource is really important,” Ohiling said. “We are really grateful for the collaboration and support that we are shown.”
The pantry also serves Cache Valley's youth through an initiative called the “Still Cool After School Backpack Program,” in which the food bank coordinates with educators at local elementary schools to provide food for kids who may need some extra help.
The food bank fills gallon-size bags for these kids with foods that don’t require any preparation, according to Whitaker. Principals, counselors and teachers at the schools identify students who might need it and slip it into their backpack.
Recently, the food bank has expanded this program to kids in junior high and high school. “Just because they're out of elementary does not mean the need is gone,” Whitaker said.
A Community that Gives
The Cache Community Food Bank would not be able to reach as many people without the generosity of the Cache Valley community, according to Whitaker.
“Cache Valley has its own little bubble and a unique ecosystem,” he said. “It treats the food bank amazingly well.”
During the peak of COVID-19, Whitaker feared there was going to be donation drought.
“I thought, ‘oh my goodness,’” he said, “‘what are we going to do if donations dry up?’”
The exact opposite happened.
“All I had to do was open the mailbox,” Whitaker said. “Every day there would be a stack of checks.”
According to him, people are more than willing to serve here. In fact, they’re anxious to.
“I have people come to me and ask to volunteer so they can step outside of themselves and do something for someone else,” Whitaker said. “I’ve truly learned the value of service. And allowing people to serve is in and of itself an act of service.”
The generosity of the community, along with the stories of success told by his clients, are the two biggest reasons Whitaker continues in his position with the food bank.
One of Whitaker’s longest clients was a single mother and an immigrant who couldn’t speak English. The Cache Community Food Bank provided her support for six years while she attended school.
“One day she came in and brought me her graduation announcement,” Whitaker said. “She had learned English and has now gone on to be a registered nurse.”
Whitaker said he has had very similar experiences with a number of clients where they have explained how they paid off their medical bill, how they graduated school, or how they overcame whatever it was that was holding them down to make it so they no longer needed help.
“A favorite part of my job is watching the stress go away when I help people come in to get food,” Whitaker said. “But even better is when you fast forward eight months, a year, or however long and they come in and turn their card in and say ‘I don't need to come anymore.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.