The American Red Cross of Utah is partnering with organizations in Logan, Smithfield, Mendon and Providence to host blood drives throughout Cache County next week.
Since the pandemic began, the number of blood donors nationwide has dropped 10 percent, and the blood supply remains in need, said Michael Smauldon, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming Chapter. “With supply remaining vulnerable, we want to encourage the community to play an important role in saving lives by donating blood,” he said.
Cache County residents can give blood at the following times and locations
n Monday, April 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Utah State University Taggart Center
n Monday, April 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Utah State University Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
n Tuesday, April 19, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Providence Utah Stake Building
• Tuesday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sol Speak Yoga in Logan (receive 1 free Yoga Class when donating at this location only)
• Wednesday, April 20, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Logan
• Wednesday, April 20, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smithfield Utah North Stake Building
• Friday, April 22, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Logan Utah Green Canyon Stake Building
• Friday, April 22, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Smithfield Utah Stake Building
• Friday, April 22, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mendon Utah Stake Building
To donate blood in Cache County, visit RedCrossBlood.org. Those who donate April 19 through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card and be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, courtesy of Suburban Propane, a Red Cross partner.