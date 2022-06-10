Whether Ladd Kennington or Kathryn Beus wins the race to be Cache County’s Southeast District’s council representative, one of them will take part in handling the issues currently facing the council and their own district.
Several concerns over land ownership and public property have emerged in the Southeast portion of Cache Valley over the past few years.
In a County Council meeting on April 26, members voted to vacate a road in Avon, allowing the owners of an adjacent lot to resume building their home after having to wait a year. After hearing the details of the complicated dispute, six members voted to vacate the road. Gordan Zilles, the current representative of the Southeast District, voted in opposition to the decision.
Zilles said while he didn’t want to prevent the property owners from building, he was concerned the decision too easily surrendered public land.
“I’m a little bit hesitant to allow roads to be vacated just because somebody says it don’t exist,” Zilles said at the time. “If a road exists, you’ve got to be careful before you close it.”
Another local land dispute between Millville City and the Millville-Nibley Cemetery District went to court when the district sued Millville City in 2019. In the County Council meeting on April 26, Millville Mayor David Hair asked the council to appoint a district composed entirely of new members, a request the council denied. According to the district’s attorney, Erin Byington, the city filed a motion for a summary judgement on May 25. It is likely the matter will not be resolved when Zille’s successor takes office at the beginning of next year.
Beus said it’s unfortunate the matter became a lawsuit.
“Bringing the players to the table to discuss a positive outcome for all players is always going to produce a more positive result than suing,” Beus said. “While I don’t know all of the details, it appears that without adequate public meeting minutes, that the cemetery district is required to maintain as a government agency, it is hard to ascertain that the cemetery district didn’t implicitly give the land to the city.”
Regarding land disputes, Beus said a blanket statement cannot adequately address every situation.
“I feel the better approach is addressing it on a case by case basis,” Beus said. “If the road is the only access to public lands then the argument is stronger for the county to maintain the right of way.”
Kennington said he is a believer in property rights and sees the need to establish effective infrastructure and transportation to respect those rights as the county grows.
“This would be in place with a transportation master plan with the estimated population growth,” Kennington said. “If we as a populace do not get something in place now, by the time the growth fully materializes it is going to be much more difficult. I think eminent domain angers the citizens and can bring governmental abuse. We need to do everything we can to avoid it.”
Another issue in county government is the strained relationship between the County Council and County Executive David Zook. Disagreements over several issues including lobbying contracts have created divides between the two.
Kennington said he knows every member of the council, as well as the executive, and believes they all have great intentions, and no one is entirely blameless.
“I believe there were mistakes made on how to best resolve the issue son both sides, the Council, and the Executive,” Kennington wrote in an email to The Herald Journal, explaining he believes people allow their pride to be injured and then feel a need to justify themselves.
“My dad has always taught me that the worst thing an honest man can do is make an honest mistake. I think if an individual makes a mistake, admit it, and move on. I think the best way to resolve conflict is by stating the facts,” Kennington said.
According to Beus, she worked with Zook during her time on Nibley City Council when he was the city’s manager.
“We have not always agreed on issues but I have been able to maintain a professional working relationship with him as we have worked through our differences,” Beus said. “In my political and professional career I have prided myself on collaborating well with people of differing views for mutually beneficial results.”
The general election will take place on July 28. It will determine if Beus or Kennington will take county office.