Cache County Council members discussed their concerns with the county executive’s proposed 2023 tentative budget during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
At the meeting, each council member had the opportunity to voice more specific concerns and several council members also responded to Zook’s assertion in a press release last week that the council lacked understanding of the budget process.
Paying off
county debt
The budget Zook provided Oct. 25 recommended the county pay off about $10 million worth of debt.
“Being out of debt is a good thing most of the time, but using a great deal of our liquidity to retire debt that’s extremely low rate is a concern for me,” Council Member Karl Ward said.
Ward recalled a situation from February 2016 when the county was unexpectedly faced “significant costs” associated with flooding. Using funds to pay off the low-interest debt now, he explained, could leave the county in a position where it faces more demanding debt later.
“I’m proposing that we don’t pay off our debt,” Ward said.
Council Member Paul Borup agreed.
“I also agree with the executive that sitting cash in an inflationary period does lose value — if you leave it in your mattress,” he said. “We’re not leaving it in the mattress. We’re investing it in the public treasurer’s investment fund with the state, and the interest rate in that is going up dramatically.”
Borup said holding onto the cash rather than paying off debt would leave the county in a better fiscal position.
Council members Gina Worthen and Barbara Tidwell agreed.
If the county paid off the debt as proposed, Zook explained, it would still be within the state’s recommendations for the amount left in the fund balance.
“I do really appreciate the dialogue,” Zook added. “The budget is just a proposal.”
Borup explained a significant portion of the funds that would contribute to the county’s final fiscal standing was given by the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“That’s money that we should be very careful with,” Borup said. “We as a society are now living with what the federal government’s done, and you don’t double down on dumb.”
While Zook agreed that the dispersal of the funds was a federal mistake, he said it is now the county’s choice how to handle them.
Council Member Nolan Gunnell said ARPA funds are “pigeonholed to exactly where it can go.”
“Nowhere down the line would the county or the council be able to apply that for disasters,” he said. “In my view, that really should be set aside and not even counted in the general fund.”
Veterans’ services
Ward said he had heard from Roger Jones, the executive director of the Bear River Association of Governments, about their need for “some additional funding to be able to allow them to provide the services necessary to veterans.”
Ward recommended following Box Elder County’s footsteps in committing ARPA funds for that purpose.
Zook said he was looking into a program BRAG had suggested to determine if it qualifies for ARPA funds. BRAG had requested $100,000.
“I would love to see that in our budget if we can find a good spot for it and if it qualifies,” he said.
Tidwell agreed with Ward.
“I think we need to take better care of our veterans and allow some money for that,” she said.
County vehicles
“I saw a carryover,” Ward said. “It was money for a new truck. It was on last year’s budget and it’s on this year’s budget for $72,000.”
Ward turned to Zook.
“Is there a reason why you didn’t do that?” he asked.
“It’s been really hard to get vehicles,” Zook answered. “It hasn’t been a priority.”
Ward’s question spawned a conversation on county vehicles, and whether they are purchased or leased.
“I thought we were doing a rotating lease agreement,” Worthen said.
Zook said entering lease agreements was “the plan for going forward.”
“They tend to be more financially advantageous,” he said. “We could potentially even make money off that.”
Council Member David Erickson said Zook’s predecessor was securing county vehicles through lease deals.
“It sure worked out good then,” Erickson said.
Zook said he was working to move in that direction and urging department heads to do the same. Some vehicles that are adapted for county needs, he specified, are better off purchased.
“If you’d like, we could draft a policy that talks about the approach for purchasing versus leasing and prioritizes leasing,” Zook said. “We could have that to be able to give to the department heads as guidelines.”
Recorder’s funds
Worthen voiced concern with high budget allotments to the county recorder.
“County Council doesn’t set those fees — they’re set in state law,” Worthen said. “We can’t change them. We just have to go with what they give us.”
When the county’s former recorder was in office, Worthen explained, he allowed a lot of his budget to go back into the general fund when he did not need it.
While she acknowledged the new recorder may do things differently, she said she was concerned about the recorder’s $244,000 request for seasonal employees. The request for this year’s budget was just over $20,000.
“I feel like that is too much,” she said. “It’s not fair to have to balance the budget on the backs of everybody else when he has more money than he knows what to do with.”
Tidwell said she had noticed the large difference in the request compared to last year’s as well.
Borup noted the recorder’s office has doubled in staff since 2017.
“To bring in seasonal employees on top of that next year after we just funded them for $100,000 to do scanning seems to be quite an increase,” he said.
“I will give him credit,” Erickson added. “That’s one of the few miscellaneous accounts that actually went down.”
Municipal services
Worthen shared concerns about how the county’s municipal services fund was balanced.
In the budget draft the council was given in September, there was a $2.4 million deficit.
“Part of the things to balance that was to take road maintenance down $125,000,” Worthen said.
She added the amount budgeted to chip and seal the roads was reduced by $335,000.
“I think we need to keep on the maintenance schedule,” she said. “The wear and the tear plus the materials will probably cost more in the future.”
Gunnell said he’d been told balance was achieved from taking funds from municipal services while also being led to understand there would not be fewer municipal services.
“I can’t quite see how that came across that way,” he said.
“This is the misunderstanding that I referred to,” Zook said. “The way we did it last year is I didn’t present a budget to you until it was all done.”
This year, Zook said, the council wanted to play a larger role.
“This is the sausage making,” Zook said. “There are always more requests than there’s money available.”
He shared an unbalanced draft in September that showed what departments wanted, Zook explained, but some council members were “very critical of that, publicly even.”
After hearing the council didn’t want to use fund balance to balance the budget, Zook said his office drew from other places.
“If the council would like to put that money back in there, you won’t hear any complaint from the public works department,” he said. “What we proposed was to keep the numbers the same as they were last year.”
Borup specified the council is not concerned with using fund balance.
“To say that we’re concerned, or we gave direction not to use fund balance is inaccurate at best,” Borup said.
He said 2019’s road projects cost $5.28 million.
Borup said Zook’s comparable budget for next year was $5.7 million and “almost not even keeping pace with inflation.”
“We need to fund roads,” he said.
Cancelled budget committee meetings
During their Oct. 25 meeting, several council members expressed frustration that many of this year’s budget committee meetings had been cancelled.
“We’ve always had a budget committee and they used to meet monthly,” Erickson said. “When we would receive the budget — a lot earlier — there wasn’t any big surprises.”
Zook recommended adding a third council member on the budget committee.
Nolan, Worthen, and Borup were all quick to inform him there are already three.
“I think that we absolutely could and should communicate better,” Zook said. “That has been very problematic.”
Borup asked why budget meetings were not scheduled.
Zook said they were cancelled because of scheduling conflicts and a lack of items to cover.
“An agenda item isn’t to have communication with the council?” Borup asked.
“That has not been,” Zook said. “Maybe that’s something we can add in the future, just a generic update.”
Worthen told him that’s the purpose of the committee.
“All the stuff we’re bringing up tonight could have been brought up to the three council members in the budget meeting,” Worthen said.
In less detail, council members also spoke of a need to adjust funding predictions due to a possible incoming recession, budget in a council policy analyst, look for ways to reduce smaller costs and maintain funding for conservation districts.
Council Member Gordon Zilles said he would like a detailed line item budget on the clerk’s requested budgetary expenses, saying no one on the council was sure why they were so high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.