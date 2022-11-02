Council Member Borup

Council Member Paul Borup at Tuesday's special Cache County Council meeting.

 Brock Marchant

Cache County Council members discussed their concerns with the county executive’s proposed 2023 tentative budget during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

At the meeting, each council member had the opportunity to voice more specific concerns and several council members also responded to Zook’s assertion in a press release last week that the council lacked understanding of the budget process.


