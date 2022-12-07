Members of the Cache County Council expressed strong disapproval of Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield’s recent announcement to go part time during their regular meeting Tuesday, and began exploring options to prevent him from doing so.
Though Council Member Karl Ward initially moved to remove the discussion from the meeting’s agenda — which Council Member Gordon Zilles seconded to “see how the vote goes” — the motion failed 3-4.
“I had a conversation with Jess and he didn’t know this was going to be on the agenda until yesterday,” Ward said. “He wanted to have some time to be able to put the numbers together. … I would ask to have that removed until our next meeting.”
Ward added he had advised Bradfield “he not attend today because of the possibility of questions and things and controversy that he may not be ready to answer.”
Council members Paul Borup and Gina Worthen disagreed.
“If we are just going to present facts so that people know, it’s better to do that sooner than later,” Worthen said.
“I’ve spent a lot of time, Karl, putting together a presentation of the numbers, and I’d like to at least make that today,” Borup said. “There’s been a lot of things that the clerk has said that I would like to address tonight.”
Ward maintained it would be unfair to move forward with the discussion.
“I think that he could still present to us the following meeting,” Worthen said. “I don’t think that’s a problem, that would give him more time to respond.”
“I will state,” Ward responded, “I feel like he has been treated with much disrespect over the past year and a half or so, and I think as a council we need to be able to be a little open-minded.”
Borup went on to give his presentation, complete with a slide show.
“I’m going to start with a quote from John Adams,” he said. “‘Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.’”
He went on to say he was “shocked and dismayed” about Bradfield’s announcement that he intended to go part time, which was made only about a month after he was elected to serve the county.
Borup said he aimed to address the “occurrences and accomplishments” of Bradfield’s office during the past two years and three months “are accurately portrayed based on facts.”
He said the Clerk’s office budget has increased 135% during Bradfield’s tenure and the council has provided “unprecedented election funding.”
“The clerk has indicated that his salary could be used for new election equipment,” Borup said. “We just approved a 2023 budget and did not deny any requests for election equipment funding, and there are ARPA funds available in the millions of dollars that could be requested.”
Along with mentioning staff and budgetary increases, Borup talked about turnover rate in the clerk’s office in recent years. He said this year it’s at 30% and last year it was at 60%.
“There was also a settlement — $97,000 that we paid,” he added, referring to the aftermath of an office exodus that occurred shortly after Bradfield took his position. “I don’t know that this is the right time to move to part time with those issues.”
Borup also mentioned mistakes made in meeting minutes and discussed the clerk’s salary — a topic Bradfield told The Herald Journal was one of the deciding factors in his decision to go part time.
Since taking office, Borup said in his presentation, Bradfield has received a total increase of 14.6%.
“There are many adjectives that can describe these metrics,” Borup said. “Efficient and effective are not among those adjectives. Now is not the time for him to go back on his promise that he made to Cache County residents as a full-time clerk and full-time auditor.”
Later in the meeting, the council discussed how they would need to amend an ordinance to adjust the clerk/auditor’s salary with the council of Dane Murray, the interim county attorney.
“I would advise the council that if any changes are made, the lowest you could go is minimum wage,” Murray said. “Above that, I don’t have any opinion.”
Murray also warned of a potential “chilling effect” that could prevent possible candidates from running for an elected position if the salary is lowered.
“Whatever we think that we’re going to adjust, whatever we talk about right now, doesn’t mean anything until we know exactly what his intentions really are,” Council Member David Erickson said. “His intentions still should be to serve full time. Personally, I think it should be. That’s what you were elected for.”
Tidwell agreed with Borup’s earlier statement that she had heard from several constituents who are concerned about Bradfield’s decision.
Agreeing with her peers, Worthen wondered what legislative action the council could take to block the move.
“It’s a county code,” she said. “We could put on the agenda next week to strike it out so that you can’t move to part time.”
Tidwell and Erickson voiced their agreement, and Murray said there weren’t any legal issues preventing the action.
Worthen asked him to prepare an ordinance on the matter for next week.
Bradfield responded to the meeting this way:
“I look forward to addressing the council next week,” he told The Herald Journal.
