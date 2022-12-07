Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Members of the Cache County Council expressed strong disapproval of Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield’s recent announcement to go part time during their regular meeting Tuesday, and began exploring options to prevent him from doing so.

Though Council Member Karl Ward initially moved to remove the discussion from the meeting’s agenda — which Council Member Gordon Zilles seconded to “see how the vote goes” — the motion failed 3-4.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.