The Cache County Council finalized its previous decision to contract lobbyists to represent county interests in the state legislature during its meeting on Sept. 13, though confusion arose when some council members said they thought the matter had already been settled.

In March, the council voted not to renew a contract between Cache County Executive David Zook and Lincoln Hill Partners — a Utah-based lobbying firm. Some council members indicated they had been left in the dark regarding the previous contract, and chose to establish a new contract funded by the council.

