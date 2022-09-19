The Cache County Council finalized its previous decision to contract lobbyists to represent county interests in the state legislature during its meeting on Sept. 13, though confusion arose when some council members said they thought the matter had already been settled.
In March, the council voted not to renew a contract between Cache County Executive David Zook and Lincoln Hill Partners — a Utah-based lobbying firm. Some council members indicated they had been left in the dark regarding the previous contract, and chose to establish a new contract funded by the council.
Zook worked with County Attorney John Luthy to secure part of the funding for the contract from the attorney’s office, and some council members took issue with the agreement.
Though Luthy had advised the council that lobbying is generally performed by a government’s executive branch, council members voted unanimously and the new contract was set to begin May 1.
During the Sept. 19 meeting, Kerry Gibson, a spokesperson for the lobbying firm, said communication with the county has been less effective since the decision in May.
Council members David Erickson and Gina Worthen also stated they thought the contract had been finalized and expressed confusion as to why it was never sent.
Council Chair Barbara Tidwell said she was under the impression that the details surrounding the contract had never been solidified.
“That was my understanding,” Tidwell said, “that it hadn’t really been approved.”
Erickson recounted events differently. He believed the services were contracted out through this year and that the council was to readdress whether they wanted to continue working with the lobbying firm when they discussed next year’s budget.
Even after Zook’s contract was cancelled, Gibson said, the lobbying firm had represented the county with the understanding that the council would sign a new contract with the company.
“We have continued to engage, although I will admit it’s been difficult,” Gibson said. “We haven’t known where to turn for clear and concise direction.”
Gibson explained the fast-paced nature of state legislature sessions does not allow lobbyists the ability to discuss decisions with all seven members of the council and the executive.
“I’ve brought a team to the table that is the best in the business,” Gibson said. “My plea to you today would be to move forward one way or another. Give us clear direction. Let us know who’s calling the shots.”
Because communication with Cache County’s government hasn’t been clear, Gibson said the county is not receiving potential benefits.
“We’re missing some of those opportunities as we speak,” Gibson said.
“I apologize to you for that,” Tidwell said. “I apologize to the council. I thought we were still trying to decide, you know, who was going to give the orders here.”
Gibson also emphasized the importance of the county reaching out to the firm to provide feedback and inform them of their interests.
When Worthen explained how Salt Lake’s county council votes on lobbying decisions during meetings, Gibson approved of the idea but asked for a specific spokesperson his team could communicate with.
Ultimately, the council voted to authorize Tidwell to sign the agreement with the lobbying firm without yet establishing who will serve as the spokesperson.