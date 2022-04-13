Tensions rose in the Cache County Council meeting on Tuesday after County Executive David Zook accused council members of a personal attack, and a confrontation that took place after the meeting between Zook and Councilmember Paul Borup is now being investigated by police.
Conversation in the meeting first grew heated when it was found that, despite the council’s March 29 decision to cancel Zook’s current contract with a lobbyist group in exchange for one that they themselves would fund, Zook had yet to cancel the standing contract.
“I thought we were very clear,” Borup said. “That should’ve been canceled.”
When Councilmember Karl Ward pointed out that Zook had not been in attendance when the council voted to cancel the existing contract, Borup pointed to a man sitting with members of the public.
“His deputy was,” Borup said. “So we should probably get that canceled.”
Tension rose further when Borup moved to transfer funds from the executive’s budget to fund a policy analyst for the council. Currently, a policy analyst is funded 30% from the County Council, 55% from the executive, and 15% under the airport authority.
“I would move that we take the 55% under the executive, and move that under the council,” Borup said. “That leaves the executive still with a policy analyst and a chief deputy, but gives the County Council the ability to have a full-time employee essentially working for the council to help us with our business.”
Zook took issue with the motion.
“I can explain to you exactly what’s going on here if you — if any of you — have questions about what’s happening,” Zook said, addressing the council. “This is a personal attack against me and my office, and my staff.”
Zook said the funding that would be taken from him under the motion is being used to pay one of the current members of his staff.
Councilmember Gina Worthen found Zook’s comment to be inappropriate.
“Madame Chair, I ask decorum,” Worthen said, addressing Council Chair Barbara Tidwell. “That’s a personal attack on us, and it’s not acceptable, and it’s a point of order.”
Borup then addressed Zook, saying, “I resent that. It’s not a personal attack."
Tidwell interrupted the conversation with concerns over the growing divide between the council and executive.
“Alright. I’ve had enough of all of this. It’s done,” Tidwell said. “All of this personal stuff that’s going on and everything has been very hard for me to be a chair of this whole council. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of having to listen to it, I’m tired of having to feel like I am the mediator, I’m tired of it. So let’s just settle down, let’s calm down, let’s not put anything personal in it, let’s take care of business and do what needs to be done as a council. That’s it.”
Borup and Worthen further explained the council is in need of a full time employee, and as other county government arms have grown in personnel, the council has remained the same. Zook said he supported the addition of a full-time staff member to the council but did not think the funding should come from the executive budget.
The motion failed when Councilmembers Tidwell and Ward abstained from voting and Councilmember Zilles voted in opposition.
“I won’t do anything if I don’t understand it. It’s better to wait, think about it, and talk it over, then it is to go ahead and pass something then find out it was the wrong thing,” Zilles said. “Haste brings waste.”
“We have a $100 million dollar budget, and if they want to fund one position, it doesn’t need to be taken from my office,” Zook said. “I think it’s unfortunate that my staff needs to be dragged into this. If they have concerns with the way I’m doing things, that should be between me and them, and I wish they would leave my staff out of it.”
Watch and listen to Tuesday's Cache County Council meeting here. (Lobbying issue surfaces at 1 hour and 27 minutes into the video.)
After the conclusion of the meeting, Borup came to Zook’s office and loudly knocked on the door. When Zook told him that he was in a meeting, Borup opened the door himself and spoke to Zook from the doorway.
“You want a personal attack?” Borup asked. “You come see me sometime.”
The Brigham City Police Department is currently looking into the altercation. It was referred to an outside agency since it would be a conflict of interest for the local law enforcement to investigate.
Zook, who said Borup also screamed at him in front of his staff about a week ago, said he doesn’t understand the anger. Borup confirmed that the staff incident did happen.
“I have invited him to meet with me so we could talk about issues and unfortunately, he’s refused,” Zook said. “I want us to work together — there are important issues in the county that we need to be addressing and if we work together we’ll be more successful. If we’re divided, then our citizens won’t be served as well.”
Borup said he has met with Zook and the meetings did not resolve any issues.
“I didn’t feel like that there was a resolution,” Borup said. “We have some disagreements right now on the appropriate budget mechanisms, and when it's appropriate to spend county resources … there's been some movement in the budget that does not appear to be — does not appear to comport with the intent of the of the council when the budget was passed.”