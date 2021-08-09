The Cache County Fair & Rodeo continues this week, with fair events ongoing and rodeo events Wednesday through Saturday.
For detailed information on this year’s various agricultural, horticultural, fine arts and home arts contests, consult this year’s Fair Book, available at the Fairgrounds or at https://www.cachecounty.org/fair/information.html.
Rodeo events kick off with Extreme Bronc Night on Wednesday, followed by the PRCA Rodeo. Rodeo events begin at 8 p.m. each night. Reserved seating is $14 Wednesday and Thursday, $16 on Friday, and $17 on Saturday. Covered seating is $20. Lap seating for children two and younger is free.
Thursday night is Family Night, with a limited offer to admit five people for $50, no refunds.
Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cache County Event Center lobby, 490 S. 500 West, Logan, or during business hours at the IFA Country Store, 2250 N. Main, North Logan.
The Cache County Fair carnival, operated by Brown’s Amusements, will run from Thursday through Saturday at the Fairgrounds. Presale tickets for all-day admittance are $25.
Tickets for the carnival as well as the rodeo are available online at https://www.cachecounty.org/fair/tickets.html.