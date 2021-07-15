Cache County has the third-highest concentration of Latter-day Saints of anywhere in the country.
The Public Religion Research Institute published its 2020 Census of American Religion on Thursday. According to the Census of American Religion, 64% of Cache County’s population reported to be members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, falling short of No. 1 Utah County at 72% and No. 2 Madison County, Idaho, at 62%. Madison County includes Rexburg, home of BYU Idaho.
The research institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to conducting independent research at the intersection of religion, culture, and public policy, according to its website.
The findings place Cache County second on the list of counties with the highest concentration of Latter-day Saints in counties with more than 10,000 residents.
The list is as follows:
• Utah County, Utah (72%)
• Madison County, Idaho (68%)
• Cache County, Utah (64%)
• Juab County, Utah (63%)
• Millard County, Utah (63%)
• Morgan County, Utah (61%)
• Sanpete County, Utah (61%)
• Box Elder County, Utah (60%)
• Sevier County, Utah (58%)
• Tooele County, Utah (58%)
Latter-day Saints make up 1% of the U.S. population as of 2020, according to the findings. The median age of Latter-day Saints is 47, which is the same median age for all Americans. The median age for all white Christians is 53.
The census also finds 30% of Latter-day Saints live in urban areas, 42% live in suburban areas, and 28% live in rural areas.
The census found Latter-day Saints generally identify as Republicans or independents: 39% identify as Republicans, 16% identify as Democrats, and 42% identify as independents.