The national right-wing movement determined to show President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory was fraudulent has reached several counties in Utah, including Cache County.
Since May of this year, the Cache County Clerk’s office has received Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA) requests petitioning for access to cast vote records, databases of registered voters before and after elections, drop box location details, and other records pertaining to voting security. The requests ask for documents providing data not only from the general election in 2020, but also information regarding 2021 and 2022 elections.
“What they’re trying to do is block us from being able to destroy ballots as we are required to by law,” Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said. “We’re only supposed to retain ballots for 22 months and then destroy them. They are putting in these requests and trying to go through the court so that we can’t.”
In the past five months, Bradfield’s office has received at least nine requests asking for voting information from five different individuals. While they came sparingly at first, Bradfield explained, they have become more frequent in recent months.
While less than ten requests may not sound overwhelming, Bradfield said fulfilling them can be problematic for him and his staff.
“By their belief that the elections are fraudulent and rigged, they are actually causing chaos and problems in the election by submitting all these requests at the last minute,” Bradfield said. “We’re trying to do our job and we only have 10 days to respond.”
One of the requests Bradfield’s office received was submitted in May by Jennifer Orten who, as detailed in an article published by The Salt Lake Tribune, filed a lawsuit against Utah with Sophie Anderson to receive the cast vote records for the 2020 general election in Juab, Millard and Utah Counties.
A cast vote record, the article says, is documentation displaying when ballots were counted by machine and the data was inputted.
The lawsuit was ultimately thrown out.
Orten and Anderson — described as “two red pills,” on their website — are determined to “expose darkness, proclaim truth, and defend liberty.”
According to Bradfield, they are looking in the wrong place.
“I’m of the opinion that there would at least be one person coming forth to tell us about an issue if there were issues,” Bradfield said. “I’m not aware of any, and so my job is to carry out the election.”
Bradfield also pointed out Orten and Anderson both appeared on frankspeech.com, a website created by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lindell himself has been strenuously vocal in arguing the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
Orten and Anderson did not respond to a request for comment.
Bradfield, a self-proclaimed Trump supporter himself, has grown tired of the speculation. He mentioned several current safeguards {span}—{/span} such as ballot tracking, more thorough audits, and logic and accuracy tests {span}—{/span} that can improve election security.
“I just wish that this mindset of conspiracy that has left over from the very, very end of his presidency would dissipate,” Bradfield said.