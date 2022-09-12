Ballot box

A ballot box positioned outside of the Historic Cache County Courthouse. 

 Brock Marchant

The national right-wing movement determined to show President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory was fraudulent has reached several counties in Utah, including Cache County.

Since May of this year, the Cache County Clerk’s office has received Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA) requests petitioning for access to cast vote records, databases of registered voters before and after elections, drop box location details, and other records pertaining to voting security. The requests ask for documents providing data not only from the general election in 2020, but also information regarding 2021 and 2022 elections.

