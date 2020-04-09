Gov. Gary Herbert’s order to monitor travelers entering Utah does not include motorists crossing the Idaho border into Cache County, although the I-15 and I-84 Utah-Idaho border crossings will be part of the program announced Wednesday.
According to the order, which goes into effect Friday, travelers coming into Utah will be required to identify themselves and report any coronavirus symptoms as they arrive.
Highways will be "geofenced" at the nine designated entry points so drivers get a text message through a federal wireless emergency alert system asking them to fill out an online form if they are staying in the state, authorities said. At the Salt Lake International Airport, people will hand out cards with a QR code linking to the form starting Friday.
The form will have people identify themselves and report their recent travels as well as any symptoms. People who could spread the virus will be asked to self-quarantine and possibly get tested. The effort will get federal funding, and the information will be stored in a secure Utah Department of Health database.
"This allows us the data to be able to manage those folks entering our state and to be able to control the virus," said Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Department of Transportation. Though, "we don't plan on chasing people down who do not fill it out."
The state has also ordered no-touch thermometers to test people as they arrive at the airport, though they haven't been received yet, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason issued this list of the entry points that will be monitored:
• I-15 at the Arizona border
• US-89 at Big Water
• US-491/191 at Monticello
• I-70 at the Colorado border
• US-40 at the Colorado border
• I-80 at the Wyoming border
• I-15 at the Idaho border
• I-84 at the Idaho border
• I-80 at the Nevada border
Gleason said workers crossing into Utah daily will only have to fill out the form once, and people crossing at undesignated entry points are still encouraged to go online and fill out the form. The link is https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/c7bfcd7771134d72803ea210e7a17409.
“Depending on how this works, it could expand to other roads,” Gleason said.
Although motorists are told to fill out the form by “order” of the governor of Utah, there is currently no penalty for noncompliance. “We’re hoping everyone will cooperate in the interest of getting this thing under control,” Gleason said, referring to the state’s effort to limit spread of coronavirus.