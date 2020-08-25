Two months after the Cache County Council voted to go “green,” Cache County Executive Craig Buttars announced he’s sending a formal request to Gov. Gary Herbert by Wednesday morning.
“Cache County’s COVID-19 case count has continued to improve with a steady decline in the seven-day positivity rate over the last six weeks,” Buttars read from the letter at Tuesday’s council meeting. “The other two counties in our health district, Box Elder and Rich, are also experiencing very low positive cases.”
Buttars also cited the low number of hospitalizations — “well-below the ICU capacity” and deaths caused by the virus as reasoning to lower the risk status for the county to “the new normal.”
As noted by Councilmember David Erickson, the letter was not sent to the governor initially following the vote, so this will be the first time the request will be considered by the governor’s office.
Buttars gave citizens of the area accolades for taking “the responsibility of keeping themselves safe, and helping to keep others safe by physically distancing, washing their hands and voluntarily wearing face coverings” which have lead to the decrease in cases.
The council made the initial vote to go green when the area was a national hotspot for coronavirus cases, largely stemming from the outbreak at the JBS meat-processing facility in Hyrum.
There are currently 203 active cases in the county and three hospitalized due to the virus.