Students, parents and community leaders are meeting at Ridgeline High School this week to discuss a campaign intended to help students lacking basic necessities.

According to a news release from The Policy Project, parents from Cache Valley have been working with the group to aid at-risk Utah high schoolers who lack basic necessities in an effort called “The Teen Center Project.”


