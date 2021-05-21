In Cache County, the RAPZ and Restaurant Tax is a 0.1% sales tax that is used to support things like community arts and recreation. While the pandemic had many negative financial consequences, since people kept supporting local restaurants the fund didn’t suffer.
Applications for grants from Cache County’s RAPZ and Restaurant tax fund will be reviewed on Tuesday during the County Council meeting and Wendi Hassan, the Executive Director of Cache Valley Center for the Arts, said she is hopeful.
“We anticipated a difference (in the fund) because of course it’s funded by sales tax,” Hussan said. “So we were anticipating that it would go down but surprisingly it actually was maybe a little bit better than usual. I think people stayed home and shopped at home a little more than usual and that ended up benefiting a community like Logan where people tend to travel out and seek adventures elsewhere.”
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here.