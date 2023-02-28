On Wednesday, a group of Republican veterans met in a conference room of Logan’s Hampton Inn in the first official meeting of the newly formed Cache County Republican Veterans Caucus.
The event, which was organized by now chair David Benson, was attended by several individuals who are veterans.
Addressing attendees, Benson explained more about his purpose behind forming the caucus, saying he hoped the group could help the community with local and state issues.
“We actually can do something,” he said. “We can be active in the local leadership.”
He further acknowledged how the caucus could work in areas where other, more politically neutral veterans’ resources — such as the Cache Valley Veterans’ Association — could not.
“Their focus seems to be more of supporting the veterans in the valley,” Benson said. “They do a tremendous job of that, but I think they’re a little hesitant to get involved in the political side of it because they want to see that they’re being neutral.”
Participants in the meeting voiced several concerns they had with the local area’s state and national representatives, as well as their desire to push for more publicity of patriotic events and happenings.
They also expressed concerns over their federal representatives.
Though the conversation at times drifted towards the national political arena, Benson specified that the group’s purpose was closer to local issues within the community.
As part of the meeting, several members of the group were elected to serve in official capacities. Benson became chair with Chris Lauritzen as his vice, and Dustin Hansen became the group’s legislative committee chair. The group also approved bylaws.
“Potential is there,” Benson said, addressing the group towards the end of the meeting.
Individuals interested in working with or becoming part of the caucus can contact Benson at david@BenFam.com or 435-760-0030.
