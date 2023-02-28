vet caucus

David Benson speaks during a Cache County Republican Veterans Caucus meeting on Wednesday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

On Wednesday, a group of Republican veterans met in a conference room of Logan’s Hampton Inn in the first official meeting of the newly formed Cache County Republican Veterans Caucus.

The event, which was organized by now chair David Benson, was attended by several individuals who are veterans.


