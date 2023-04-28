The Cache County Council wrote a letter to Utah State Engineer Teresa Wilhelmsen regarding the state’s division of water right’s proposal towards water appropriations in Cache County.
Plan in Question
On Feb. 22, an online meeting was held where Wilhelmsen and Regional Engineer Will Atkin publicly assessed Cache County’s current water appropriations policy that has been in effect since 1999.
It allowed for “new appropriations for single-family domestic purposes limited to one family, up to .25 acre of irrigation and stockwatering of 10 livestock,” according to a presentation slide.
“There is a need to address some specific concerns now,” Atkin said.
He presented a proposed plan for Cache County.
“The area will be close to new consumptive appropriations of any size,” a slide explained, “that fail to include a mitigation plan that offsets depletion.”
The meeting was opened to public questions, and several concerns were raised by community members, including council members Nolan Gunnell and David Erickson.
“It looks to me like your proposal for Cache County exceeds the governor’s,” Erickson noted. “May I ask why?”
Wilhelmsen said the governor’s original moratorium would have made the limitations the Utah Division of Water rights was proposing, but she asked him to continue to allow small appropriations with the intent of giving notice to and gathering feedback from communities.
She cited concerns raised to her department that the granting of new water appropriations could be impairing the amount of water others have already been given a right to.
She thanked the public for feedback, and encouraged people to send more to the department’s address or waterrights@utah.gov, saying another meeting will take place in the future.
Council Response
Just as Erickson was concerned in February that the proposed plan bureaucratically overextends what the governor implemented, the council’s recent letter stresses a similar worry.
Though the letter stated appreciation for “the efforts of the Department of Natural Resources and Legislature in preserving” Utah’s water, it doesn’t show support for the plan proposed in February.
“We are also worried about the effect this policy will have on the growth of Cache County and wonder if such a policy is necessary here,” the letter states, once again mentioning that the proposed limitations go beyond Cox’s moratorium. “While Governor Cox has a right to set this policy as a duly elected official, accountable to the voters of Utah, your office, respectfully, does not.”
The letter also referred back to a 1999 study conducted by Wilhelmsen’s office that determined “there were 25,000 acre feet of unappropriated water available” in Cache County.
“This water is part of a closed aquifer that does not influence the Great Salt Lake, outside of a few springs that might run into the Bear River,” it states. “Since that study was completed, only 7,000 acre feet of that water has been appropriated, suggesting that large remainder of unappropriated ground water remains under our valley.”
Though this water has little effect on the Great Salt Lake, it continues, no one would be able to access it. The letter calls for further studies to be conducted to determine the amount of groundwater in the valley.
“If a significant amount of unappropriated water that does not contribute to the Great Sale Lake exists under our valley,” it states, “we assert that the people of Cache County have a right to use it.”
