.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Water from the Bear River flooded a section of 2400 West near 5700 North causing its closure as seen on Wednesday afternoon.
Cache County asked The Herald Journal to inform the public that there are more road closures than previously reported.
According to a county website, there are five closures including 2400 West near Amalga, 5400 North near Amalga, Smithfield Canyon near a creek crossing, 4600 South and Right Hand Fork Trailhead. There is also an advisory listed for 2000 East.
