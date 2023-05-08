flooded road

Water from the Bear River flooded a section of 2400 West near 5700 North causing its closure as seen on Wednesday afternoon.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Cache County asked The Herald Journal to inform the public that there are more road closures than previously reported.

According to a county website, there are five closures including 2400 West near Amalga, 5400 North near Amalga, Smithfield Canyon near a creek crossing, 4600 South and Right Hand Fork Trailhead. There is also an advisory listed for 2000 East.


