Shortly after ringing in the New Year, Peter Browning Collins was born at 2:43 a.m. on Jan. 1 and claimed the gold as Cache County's first baby of 2020, beating the runner-up by one hour and six minutes.
Lindsey Collins went into labor just after midnight at her home in Smithfield. Lindsey, her husband, Phil, and their five daughters had been expecting to meet their new son and brother a lot closer to Christmas.
“He was holding out until 2020,” Phil said. “I guess he just wanted to wait for all of the fireworks.”
Not only was Peter the first baby in the area born in 2020, he is also the first boy born into the Collins family and he was born en caul. This means Peter was born inside of the entire amniotic sac, and it is quite rare.
Peter along with all of his older sisters were born at home with the assistance of a midwife and attending nurse. It was the nurse who first suggested that Peter could be the first baby of the new year.
According to a press release from Logan Regional Hospital, Santiago Bradford was born at 3:49 a.m., narrowly missing out on the title of the first New Year’s baby.
“There were many things about his birth that were exciting,” Phil said. “With our fifth baby I kept holding out for a boy, feeling like it was now or never, and when she was a girl, I was almost relieved because we know how to do everything for girls. But when we found out that our sixth was a boy, I got so excited and realized that we had to shift our thinking and change things up a bit.”
Now with six children under eight years old, Phil said he is excited to see how it will be to raise Peter with the help of his older sisters.
“They adore him,” Phil said. “They are almost always fighting to get turns to hold him and to snuggle with him.”