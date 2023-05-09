Every day, Steve Norton displays a starfish pin on the lapel of his coat.
He started doing this years ago when a colleague of his, the superintendent of a school district in Indiana, gave him his first starfish pin and shared a story that stuck.
The short story, adapted from a book written by Loren Eiseley, titled “The Star Thrower,” is about a young boy trying to make a difference on a beach full of washed-up starfish.
One day, according to Norton, a man was walking along the beach when he saw the young boy picking up starfish and throwing them back into the ocean. The man was bewildered, Norton said.
“The man said, ‘don’t you realize there are miles and miles of beach and hundreds of starfish,’” he said. “’You can’t make a difference.’”
According to Norton, the story ends with the boy throwing another starfish out to sea with the reply “I made a difference for that one.”
When Norton first heard the story, he knew he wanted to be a thrower of starfish. Now, as the soon-to-be retired superintendent of the Cache County School District, each of the educators he works with are gifted a starfish pin with the reminder that they can make a difference.
“I’m a firm believer that every kid matters,” Norton said. “And you got to do whatever it takes to make sure they know they’re loved and that they are capable of learning what our teachers are teaching.”
This is Norton’s 27th and final year serving as CCSD’s superintendent, and his 48th year working as an educator. Reflecting on his career, Norton said he can’t help but think of the scope of people he has been able to make a difference for.
A few years ago, Norton attended the 100-year anniversary of the very first school he was a counselor and teacher at, Lincoln County High School in Panaca, Nevada.
“As my wife and I drove into town, I asked her ‘How old are the kids I taught going to be?’” Norton said. “And she said ‘well, they could be grandparents by now.’”
Sure enough, when Norton entered the gymnasium, he saw one of his old students with a child in her arms.
“She walked right up to me and said, ‘Steve Norton, this is my grandson, and I want you to know that there hasn’t been a day in my life that I haven’t thought about what went on in that classroom,’” he said.
This experience, Norton said, is what made him realize that building relationships is the most important part of being an educator. If he could go back 27 years and tell himself anything, he would say strong relationships with students and parents is vital to a successful public school system.
Although, when asked how Norton got interested in being an educator in the first place, he said the importance of good relationships started when he was a student himself in junior high.
Norton’s seventh-grade English teacher once assigned him to prepare a speech and deliver it in class. According to him, after he gave his speech, his teacher told him he showed real promise, and he should investigate careers where he could give speeches.
“That changed my life,” Norton said. “It kind of started from there.”
In High School, Norton’s school councilor impacted his life, inspiring him to want to impact lives himself. After he graduated, he went on a mission to Japan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he developed this love for helping others.
When he got home from his mission, Norton knew he wanted to be a teacher so he could help impact the lives of children the same way teachers had inspired him. But what he really wanted was a position where he didn’t have to grade and sort kids, but guide and direct them.
“I just wanted to be able to work with them and see if I could make their life better,” Norton said.
That is when he started his first positions at a school as a teacher and counselor in Panaca, Nevada. On top of teaching and counseling his students, Norton spent time as a bus driver and cooked hamburgers for the kids every Thursday. He said he did this just to learn his students’ names and get to know them better.
“If I were to reflect on what I’ve done here in Cache Valley, I can’t not give some credit to that great school system in Nevada, and those people and the kids there.”
According to Norton, the relationships one makes as a teacher or a counselor are powerful and will last for a long time. When he took the job in Nevada, he said he had only planned on staying for one year.
“I went for one year, and we stayed five,” he said. “My wife cried when we pulled into that little community for the first time, and she cried a lot more when we left because of the relationships we developed.”
Norton went on to serve as the principal at West Side High School in Dayton, Idaho, and as the superintendent of West Side Joint School District No. 202. Prior to coming to CCSD, he served as the superintendent of Blackfoot School District No. 55 in Idaho.
Norton said his interest in becoming a superintendent started in Panaca, where many of the issues his students were facing were caused by something happening to them in school.
“And I thought, if we could just have the kind of school where everybody was doing what they should in the classroom, that’d be really nice,” he said.
Norton knew he didn’t have enough hours in the day to impact the lives off all the kids who needed help individually, so he set goals to start helping students at the district level.
While working in Blackfoot, Norton watched the superintendent position with CCSD open up three times. The third time, he decided to finally take a leap and apply. In his 27 years working the position, the biggest lesson he has learned is that every day is a new beginning.
“Just because something worked really good one day, you better be prepared for additional challenges the next day that could be even harder,” Norton said.
One of Norton’s proudest accomplishments with CCSD was establishing Mountain West String Academy, the district’s elementary orchestra program.
“That programming in itself probably has influenced more people to go and participate in music than anything that we have done,” Norton said.
Another thing he is proud of that happened during his time as superintendent, was the district’s adoption of the Dual Language Immersion Program, a form of bilingual education in which students are taught literacy and content in two languages. CCSD offers Chinese, French, Portuguese and Spanish.
According to him, he has been able to see the impact education has on students very clearly through this program.
“You go into a first-grade class, where none of the students knew the language, a couple of months in and they are talking and functioning as a classroom with that new language,” Norton said.
Norton said his favorite part of CCSD is when he witnesses this learning in the district’s classrooms. His favorite classrooms to visit are special education classrooms.
“It reorients my thinking and gives me direction in my life and it helps me to understand that the decisions we make go all the way down to the kids who are struggling to get through our system,” he said.
According to Jeni Buist, the district’s director of Special Education, Norton’s support “has always been there.”
“He has told me numerous times that when he’s having a hard day or hard things are happening that he will go sit in one of our essential elements classrooms with students with more severe cognitive disabilities and it just makes life a little better,” Buist said.
Buist has worked with the district in various roles for 24 years, and said Norton is the only superintendent she has worked with in the district.
“The change is going to be really hard,” Buist said. “He will be greatly missed.”
As superintendent, Norton said he has only ever had two goals: to get students reading on grade level by third grade, and providing kids a positive experience. According to Norton’s colleagues in the district, he has accomplished these.
Gary Thomas, the district’s assistant superintendent over elementary education who has worked for the district for 29 years, said one of the first things he noticed about Norton was his kindness.
“He is someone who, if he has a choice, he is going to choose the kindest approach that he can to solve a problem,” Thomas said. “And that’s just who he is.”
In a superintendent position, according to Thomas, that is not always the easiest thing to do.
“He has what I would call the heart of a teacher,” he said. “He has carried that all the way through his career.”
Tim Smith, the district’s assistant superintendent over secondary education, has worked with Norton for 17 years. According to him, Norton is an “icon” in the district who reminds everyone all the time why they do what they do.
“That reminding us of our why will be very missed,” Smith said.
