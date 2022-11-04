Cache County Managing Public Defender Mike McGinnis is preparing to present a policy recommendation to combine the public defense offices of Cache County and Box Elder County to the county council.
The idea was discussed during the Oct. 25 council meeting, where Vice Chair Paul Borup explained the conjunction would mean the counties could share administrative fees.
“I anticipate we’ll see some of that come up in the next few weeks,” Borup said. “We’re working on it with Box Elder right now.”
Borup also mentioned how this move would increase the probability that the defenders’ office would receive grants.
“It moves us up the grant hierarchy, I guess you could say,” McGinnis said during the meeting. “Our county and Box Elder County would be eligible for additional grants.”
Speaking with The Herald Journal after the meeting, McGinnis said a recent raise granted by the council helped fill public defense positions, and this move would help achieve better efficiency.
“Not only do we want to help save the county money, but we also want to improve the public defenders’ system,” he said. “If we can share services, it can help get more resources for the public defender systems in both counties.”
He's aiming to present the plan more fully to the council on Nov. 22.
“There’s a lot of other services that we share like Bear River Mental Health,” McGinnis said, explaining he was crunching the numbers now to determine the amount of money the counties could save.
The ultimate decision will lie with Box Elder’s county commissioners and Cache County’s council.
