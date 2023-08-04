During the Cache County Council meeting on July 25, the council voted to continue a discussion regarding amending the definition and standards associated with accessory dwelling units to comply with recent changes in state code.
ADUs are smaller, independent residential dwelling units located on the same lot as a stand-alone single-family home, according to the American Planning Association.
At the meeting, Stephen Nelson, the county’s director of development services, said ADUs are efficient and easy ways for governments to expand housing options within their communities.
There are three types of ADUs: internal — often basement or attic apartments — attached — which are units not contained within the primary dwelling footprint; and detached, which are unit structures separate from the primary building or home.
State code requires Cache County to allow internal ADUs, which now includes garages connected through a common wall.
The county is not required to allow attached or detached.
During the meeting, Nelson discussed the proposed requirements made by the planning commission for attached and detached ADUs. The planning commission, along with Fire Chief Rodney Hammer, suggested the council not allow detached ADUs.
After discussing the amendment, Cache County Clerk Micah Safsten suggested the council not approve anything until a more organized version of the amendment was complete.
“I would not recommend passing anything today without you having a clean version,” Safsten said. “I'm sitting here trying to look at the version I have, and I can't give any legal advice on any of this because I'm not sure what is actually being proposed to be passed.”
The council voted to continue their decision in the next meeting on Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.