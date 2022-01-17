Cache County, in association with the Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition and United Way of Cache Valley, will be hosting a mental health education and awareness event on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center.
The event “It’s not weak to speak” will have information and speakers sharing ways to engage with those contemplating suicide or struggling with mental illness. There will also be a drawing for a gun safe, and gun locks will be given away.
“One of the things we have realized is that this is … very difficult for the people who are dealing with it themselves and it’s also very difficult for the people around them — their friends, their family members, their leaders,” said David Zook, Cache County Executive. “People don’t know what to say; they don’t know how to approach the topic.”
Zook assembled a task force to address suicide in Cache Valley shortly after he was elected as County Executive in January of 2021. The task force included leaders from non-profits as well as education and mental health organizations. One group involved was the Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition.
"A lot of good came out of that initial meeting,” Zook said. “We realized that we needed to focus more on getting the word out to people about resources that are available. … The group agreed that people have better outcomes when they know about resources and get connected to the resources that are available.”
It was the Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition that had the idea of putting on an educational event. This is the third event put on through Cache County with the hope of increasing mental health awareness and suicide prevention: in May, there was an awareness walk at the court courthouse, and Alex Boyé performed for a suicide awareness concert in September.
Cache Valley Bank will be offering a noon lunch at the event available to those who RSVP. Although it is mainly geared toward professionals, everyone is welcome.
The event at 6 p.m. will offer Crumbl cookies and is intended for the general public, but anyone can attend at this time as well.
Zook and the Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition hope this event will make it easier to talk about mental health and connect people to resources.
“It’s all about safe and hopeful messaging,” Zook said.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide was the 7th highest leading cause of death in Utah for 2020. Men are 3.7 times more likely to take their lives than women.
If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm, contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.