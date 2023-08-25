In honor of National Dog Day today, the Best Friends Animal Society and local animal shelters are reminding the community of ways to help save the lives of homeless canines.
In the United States, more than 450 dogs without homes are euthanized in shelters every day — about 20 dogs every hour — according to a press release issued by the Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.
Data from the organization shows dogs entering shelters increased in 2022 by approximately 100,000, the release stated. Dog adoptions have stalled too — with more people choosing to adopt their pets through breeders.
“We are on a trajectory to take the country no-kill and save the lives of homeless pets in every community and shelter but in order to do that we need everyone who loves pets to get on board and help their local shelter right now,” Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society said in the release.
This increase in homeless dogs has hit animal shelters in Cache County. Yvette Nielsen, owner of Ynot Save a Sam — a nonprofit shelter in Logan that rescues Samoyeds and other breeds of dogs — said for the past six months she gets at least two phone calls a day from folks trying to surrender their dog.
“In 2022, I might have gotten two or three people a month call and want to surrender their dog, but since the beginning of the year, it’s been two, sometimes three a day,” Nielsen said. “And I get at least one cat call a day.”
Although Ynot Save a Sam focuses on Samoyeds, Nielsen said she takes in other breeds when she has room. Most breeds currently under Nielsen’s care have been waiting to be adopted for more than four months.
Nielsen thinks this increase is due to the amount of people who brought home animals during the pandemic. When pandemic restrictions were lifted and individuals went back to work, many realized they could no longer care for their new pets, she said — it could also be a spaying/neutering problem.
“It was hard to get a vet appointment at that time, so more animals weren’t spayed or neutered so we have excess litters everywhere,” Nielsen said. “And now we have no control. I mean, backyard breeders are just having litter after litter.”
Another problem Nielsen has run into is the number of college students who adopt dogs only to not be able to take care of them in a couple of months.
Students who want to be around animals but don’t have the right space or resources, Nielsen suggests volunteering at a local shelter — something many facilities desperately need.
“When you bring home a dog it’s a lifetime commitment,” Nielsen said. “It isn’t until the dog isn’t cute or the dog needs help. A dog is a 15-year commitment. It’s part of your family and you need to take care of it just like you would any other family member.”
The increase in homeless dogs has also been witnessed by Cache County Sheriff’s Animal Services. Lindsey Bott, adoption specialist for New Vision Veterinary’s Intake Facility who works with Cache County, said she has noticed a 25% increase since 2022.
Stray dogs in the valley have been a large part of this increase, she said.
Bott attributes the increase to rising inflation. Cost of supplies, vaccinations, food and living in general has gone up, leaving many people with no option but to surrender their dogs.
“People are just unable to afford pets anymore,” Bott said.
She has found many individuals can’t have pets in their apartments or can’t take their dogs with them when they move. To help combat this issue, Bott encourages renters to allow pets.
“Most shelters, humane societies, anything are full,” Bott said. “We don’t have any kennel space. So, we would love to take on more, but when you don’t have kennel space that’s when we’re trying to be as close to a no-kill as we can be. It’s not always possible.”
Other ways community members can help combat the rising number of homeless canines include:
Fostering — taking care of a homeless pet for a short time.
Transporting — driving animals from areas where there are too many pets looking for homes to areas where pets are in demand.
Donating and sharing.
Bott said making sure your pets are spayed and neutered and researching the breed before you adopt is also a way to reduce the number of homeless dogs.
Proper training and socialization will help keep dogs in homes.
“Do your research before getting a pet and make sure you are prepared for it because they’re like having a toddler all the time,” Bott said.
