The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared Rich County a drought disaster area, a move that makes emergency loans available to farmers there as well as in the contiguous counties of Cache, Morgan Summit and Weber.
A similar declaration was announced Tuesday for all counties in Idaho plus Lincoln County, Wyoming, just across the border from Rich County.
The relief program, administered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, is triggered when what are deemed “severe” drought conditions exist for eight consecutive weeks or “extreme” drought conditions are seen for four straight weeks.
“Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of farming operations or the refinance of certain debts,” a USDA press release stated. “FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.”
Although not specifically listed in the drought declarations, Cache County is seeing significant impact from the dry, hot conditions. In late June, the Utah Water Research Laboratory at USU reported the Logan River had reached its lowest level since the 1992 drought year, and a report from the Utah Water Rights Division noted only 24% of the direct-flow water rights from the river were at that time being met.
In an interview with The Herald Journal last week, Cache Water Manager Nathan Daugs said low availability of irrigation water was effecting the quality of crops and would likely force area farmers to reduce hay cuttings.
Farmers seeking assistance have been directed to the website farmers.gov to find out more about the emergency loans. The application deadline is Feb. 25, 2022.
Drought severity is measured by the U.S. Drought Monitor and classified according to select criteria.