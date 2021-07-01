Like many non-profits, the Cache Community Food Pantry saw an increase of people seeking services after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Since 1970, the Cache Community Food Pantry has worked to reduce the number of people in Cache Valley who go to bed hungry. Matt Whitaker is the pantry’s director and said these efforts continued last year, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic.
“We lost the volunteers we had because Most of them were elderly and did not want to leave the house. The method of assisting people also had to change; before, they could go through the store and take out the food they wanted, but with COVID-19 you had to wait outside, and we would load a cart with food and bring it outside. Now, in July, we want to go back to what we did before where people can come in and choose what they want to take,” Whitaker said.
