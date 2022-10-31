Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program.
Citing a desire to control their own fate and finances, members of the Providence City Council voted unanimously last month to exit the consortium and directed the city administration to put out a request for proposals, or RFP, seeking bids from commercial trash haulers.
The city follows Smithfield, Richmond and Lewiston in charting their own course, creating some speculation that the remaining towns in the consortium could lose some bargaining power for a hauling contract or even fall apart altogether.
But North Logan Mayor Lindsay Petersen, who helped form the consortium after Logan’s withdrawal announcement in February, said she’s not worried.
“Officially, I would say that I think we’ll be fine without them, but going as a group is beneficial to everyone and I think as we see some of the other cities’ garbage situations play out that this still remains true, that those who remain part of the group will probably pay less for their garbage across the board,” Petersen said.
The consortium, which now includes 14 towns along with Cache County government, has been meeting since April and is now on the verge of creating an interlocal agreement establishing an entity and board to administer the program. The consortium put out an RFP over the summer and received bids from four commercial trash haulers, but this process will have to be repeated once the official interlocal entity is formed.
In a long segment at its Oct. 19 meeting, the Providence City Council discussed the pros and cons of moving forward with the group or striking out on its own, eventually deciding on the latter. The motion to exit was made by Council Member Carrie Kirk, who argued the city should avoid being at the mercy of outside control, even though it would have a voting stake in a joint garbage operation.
“I just feel like Logan’s had us by the throat in a few things, and now we’re just switching from Logan having us by the throat to a consortium having us by the throat,” she said.
Though Kirk expressed some concern about hurting the consortium by pulling away, she felt if Providence was leaning that direction, the move should be done sooner than later “out of respect for the other cities.” This argument won the day over suggestions the city could remain in the consortium while exploring other options — or as one member put it, dating two boyfriends or girlfriends at the same time.
One member who initially favored this approach was Jeanell Sealy, who said, “I feel like our residents deserve for us to explore all our options. There’s no reason for us not to have our own RFP, get our own numbers and be able to line things up and say, ‘OK, what makes the most fiscal sense for our community?’”
Providence Mayor Kathleen Alder, who has worked with the other mayors in the consortium’s formative stages, expressed some concern about her town jumping ship and how that might affect the group, but she too supported the final action.
“The only heartburn that I have is that we’re this far down the road, and I do have some empathy for the smaller cities because they are not in as good a position as we are,” she said.
Among Providence officials’ chief concerns is the ability to break away from any interlocal agreement once entered into. The garbage entity will likely require an upfront investment, which might be at risk for any city wanting to pull out, and Providence City Manager Ryan Snow pointed out to council members that exiting the agreement would be forbidden as long as a trash hauler was under contract.
“Exit is a mystery they (the consortium) haven’t solved,” he told those present at the meeting.
Logan has long been the sole provider of trash-collection services in Cache County, but the city decided this year it wanted to step back from the role, a move Mayor Holly Daines attributed to county growth and the difficulties of conducting operations outside its borders.
In its February announcement, Logan gave outside service areas two years’ notice of service termination. The city’s timeline hit a big snag, however, when Cache Valley Rep. Casey Snider did a legislative maneuver he said was intended to force Logan to be more lenient with deadlines.
In March, on the final day of the Utah Legislature’s 2022 session, Snider offered an amendment to a somewhat routine tire-recycling bill that effectively required Logan to deposit all revenue generated by its new North Valley Landfill into the coffers of Cache County.
The payment provision is not scheduled to take effect until July 2023, and Snider has since agreed to repeal the measure, saying it accomplished its goal of bringing Logan to the table with the county and affected cities.
Logan initially took a hard line against the legislation, declaring among other things that it would cease operations at the new landfill. Later, Mayor Daines reached a memorandum of understanding with Snider stipulating Logan would extend the termination timeline for cities to three years if Snider repeals the landfill amendment in the upcoming session of the Legislature.
Snider said last week he thinks Logan has acted in good faith with the memorandum.
“I will say that Logan has been true to their commitment in this process,” Snider said. “I feel like they have come to the table, and I’m hopeful we can get some good outcomes.”
