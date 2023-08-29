Garden Tour

The Cache Valley Garden Club will hold its first garden tour this Saturday. 

 Photo courtesy of Cache Valley Garden Club

The Cache Garden Club will hold its first Cache Valley Garden Walk this Saturday.

The self-guided tour, which goes from 8 a.m. to noon, will feature seven gardens at locations in Amalga, Logan, Smithfield and River Heights. People can visit the sites to learn about garden priorities and techniques.


