Discussions about a possible roadway connecting south Logan to Smithfield made their way to the Nov. 8 Cache County Council meeting.
Receiving the necessary support from Utah Department of Transportation for the project, however, may not be an easy feat.
Bryan Cox — the mayor of Hyde Park and chair of the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization — spoke about the pending project.
“What we’re here to try and accomplish is the prioritization of the western arterial,” he said. “There’s not a better time than what we have with the good representatives down at the house in Salt Lake.”
Cox emphasized the CMPO’s hope for county support and assistance from County Public Works Director Matt Phillips.
“We’ve been talking about it for a long time — 20-plus years in the works,” Phillips said. “It’s been on a lot of planning documents.”
Though it’s had many names — the western arterial, the western bypass, the west Cache corridor — Phillips said the problem remains the same.
“We need something to the west side of town,” he said.
20 years ago, according to Phillips, money was earmarked for the project but later reallocated.
“It’s probably because we didn’t follow the UDOT process,” he explained. “What we’ve kind of done is made sure that we’re following the UDOT process.”
According to Phillips, the road would run from U.S. Highway 89/91 at 3200 South up to State Route 218 near Smithfield.
Though the project is still in its infancy, Phillips said UDOT processes can take a considerable amount of time. Because of this, Phillips said he hoped to “make sure we’re on UDOT’s list.”
A UDOT consultant is currently involved in with the project’s early stages; the first step is to complete an initial study of the area.
According to Phillips, the study will consider the thoughts of local municipalities who will be affected by the project. The council will have opportunities to voice their aspirations for the project as CMPO works to receive UDOT funding for the road’s upcoming environmental study.
“We’re going to be looking at Logan city, the other communities, different organizations, transit, bikes, pedestrian — all those things will get an opportunity to put in their input,” Phillips said. “There’s just a long list of questions that we’re hoping to answer with the study. ... Most importantly is what is the future land growth — where do we need this road?”
According to Cox, the exact location of the future road is yet to be determined except that it will be to the west of 1000 West.
“We suspect that from the environmental (study), they’ll have pros and cons for multiple paths,” he told The Herald Journal.
Referencing UDOT’s Mountain View Corridor in Salt Lake County and Southern Parkway in St. George, CMPO Planner Jeff Gilbert said it is realistic for the valley’s corridor to receive UDOT attention and funding.
Though hopeful for that UDOT support, Gilbert told The Herald Journal that transportation investment funds are allocated out until 2030. Still, UDOT will likely be able to fund the project’s environmental study in the coming years.
Though the project is still in what Gilbert termed “initial, eye-level planning” stages, CMPO hopes being proactive will help to push it towards the top of UDOT’s priorities.
“If we want something to be there in place in the next 10, 15 years, you better move now,” Cox said. “We’re going to continue to grow.”
The council agreed to push for the project with state officials.
