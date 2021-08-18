In the aftermath of the Taliban's rapid expansion in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces, a Cache Valley nonprofit says it's ready to help any refugees who make their way here.
Executive Director Danny Beus wrote on Tuesday that "The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection stands ready to assist in these efforts. Cache Valley is accepting, welcoming and ready to help."
Beus's statement came on the same day after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox wrote a letter to President Joe Biden saying Utah is "eager" to help Afghan refugees.
"I recognize Utah plays no direct role in shaping U.S. diplomatic or military policy, but we have a long history of welcoming refugees from around the world and helping them restart their live in a new country," Cox wrote.
While reactions to the Taliban's have included plenty of political finger-pointing over the way U.S. forces exited the country — and how the occupation started 20 years ago — Beus said people locally don't get as political when it comes to helping refugees.
"Politics aside, people in Utah are going to help," Beus said. "David Zook, the county executive, he calls it the Cache Valley way. This is what we do, we just help people. We don't care about politics, we don't care about other things that will get in the way. We help people first."
Thousands of people have been attempting to flee Afghanistan through Kabul's airport after the Taliban took control of nearly the entire country in 10 days.
On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced a goal of moving 5,000 to 9,000 refugees a day from the country to safety, and that more than 2,000 had been evacuated over the past 24 hours. The United Kingdom committed to take in up to 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next few years.
As for Utah, Gov. Cox invoked the state's pioneer history as reasons for local support for refugees in his letter to Biden.
"Utah's history guides our approach to refugees," Cox wrote. "Our state was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution 170 years ago. Their descendants have a deep understanding of the danger and pain cause by forced migration and an appreciation for the wonderful contributions of refugees in our communities."
Beus said that support is present in Cache Valley, as well.
"Cache Valley as a whole is accepting of refugees," Beus said. "Regardless of political ideologies, they know what the right thing to do is, and the right thing to do right now is to take care of these refugees."
CRIC started in 2013 and connects refugees and immigrants with services in the community. Beus said in the past few months, the center has been working to expand its focus on mental health services to help address the trauma many refugees experience. After losing its donated office space last year, the center has reopened at 1115 N. 200 East in Logan.
CRIC's largest fundraising event of the year, a dinner at Crumb Brothers, is set for Sept. 9. For more info, visit cacherefugees.org.