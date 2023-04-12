...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
The Cache County Council officially voted in members of the new Cache Open Space Advisory Committee during their regular meeting on Tuesday.
The committee — who were picked by Cache County Executive David Zook for the council’s approval — is composed of voting members Clair Ellis of Providence, Brent Thomas of Logan, Dave Rayfield of Logan, Kendra Penry of Providence, Christopher Sands of Logan, Eric Eliason of Logan, and Jodie Harris of Logan. The two non-voting members are Council Member Kathryn Beus of Nibley, and Regan Wheeler of Lewiston.
Each of these individuals will serve on the committee through the end of the year.
“Karl and I met yesterday, and they gave us the list and I pointed out I wanted to see people from the county, the unincorporated part, who owned land,” Council Member Nolan Gunnell said about the appointments. “I think the open space deals with open land and so I was hoping to see that.”
He said Harris had been added to the committee as a result of that evaluation. Harris has a background in farming and owns acreage, Gunnell said.
“I’d personally like to see more than that, but that’s where we’re at at this time,” Gunnell said.
Council Member Karl Ward also spoke about the representation of unincorporated county landowners.
“There weren’t any other people who applied that were farmers or owned farmland,” he said. “We were a little bit limited on who we could choose.”
Council Chair David Erickson expressed dismay that there weren’t more representatives of the rural areas in the south and north ends of the county.
“I’m actually quite disappointed,” he said. “As far as diversity and representing open space in the whole county and everything, I’m quite disappointed.”
The council discussed whether the low representation in the north and south ends of the valley was due to a lack of applicants or a lack of applicants chosen in those areas. Ward said he and Gunnell had gone through the list of all those who had applied.
Beus added that her own agricultural experiences will allow for some farmers’ representation on the committee.
“I’d like to think I represent a farming community,” she said. “I was raised on a farm. My dad’s still an active farmer and I feel like I have that ear to many in my community as well, so I know we would like to have more of that but I think there is some, and there are fewer of them in the valley than there are that live in the more urban areas.”
The committee member appointments were ultimately approved by the council.
Erickson alone objected.
While the committee will not hold any legislative power over the county’s bond to preserve open space, they will make suggestions to the council.
“We got 78 applicants from many talented, experienced and amazing people,” County Executive David Zook told The Herald Journal. “It was a tough job to narrow it down.”
