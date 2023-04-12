open spaces

The mountains are reflected in a flooded field near Hyrum on Wednesday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The Cache County Council officially voted in members of the new Cache Open Space Advisory Committee during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The committee — who were picked by Cache County Executive David Zook for the council’s approval — is composed of voting members Clair Ellis of Providence, Brent Thomas of Logan, Dave Rayfield of Logan, Kendra Penry of Providence, Christopher Sands of Logan, Eric Eliason of Logan, and Jodie Harris of Logan. The two non-voting members are Council Member Kathryn Beus of Nibley, and Regan Wheeler of Lewiston.


