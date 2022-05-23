Editor's Note: The following article is a community submission for the Herald Journal's weekly "Bright Side" page.
Following the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) became the only nonprofit in the state of Utah authorized to directly resettle Afghan refugees. CRIC has now successfully helped 30 Afghan refugees resettle in Cache Valley, including a young family with two kids and several men who served the U.S. military while in Afghanistan. Their family members are still in Afghanistan, waiting to join them. CRIC is working to help these families reunite in Cache Valley.
CRIC’s focus has been on promoting the integration and economic self-sufficiency of these Afghan families. Within less than three months of living in Cache Valley, each refugee has permanent housing and jobs that pay more than the average amount earned by refugees that are new to the U.S. They have access to necessary technology, transportation and other resources. They are self-reliant, off of government aid and part of the wider community. Their success is prompting a second wave of immigration, in which Afghan refugees that have begun resettlement in other states are moving to join those in Cache Valley.
For seven years now, CRIC has assisted displaced families that have endured similar conflicts, including refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Myanmar, and other countries. In total, CRIC serves more than 400 refugee and immigrant households that speak over 20 languages and are from over 30 countries.
To facilitate the integration of these families into the Cache Valley community, CRIC holds walk-in hours to help clients in paying bills, writing resumes, filling out applications and navigating other unfamiliar systems. CRIC offers case management services, U.S. citizenship and driver’s license preparation, a community garden, and money management classes in Spanish and English. Furthermore, CRIC helps connect clients with medical, mental health and legal help, as well as resources to start and expand their own business.
To celebrate Cache Valley’s growing community of New Americans, CRIC is hosting a World Refugee Day community event on Saturday, June 18th, from 5-8 p.m. at Willow Park. All are welcome to attend.
CRIC is largely funded by donations from the community. To help fund its efforts, please donate at www.cacherefugees.org. On Sept. 23, CRIC will hold its largest fundraiser of the year — a Harvest Dinner where community supporters enjoy a wonderful meal made by a local chef, with vegetables and spices grown by New American families in our community garden. Every donation is appreciated by CRIC and the families it serves.
Photo caption: CRIC caseworkers help refugees from Afghanistan resettle in Cache Valley.
Kaitlin Holden is the director of Programs and Partnerships at Cache Refugee & Immigrant Connection. She can be reached at kaitlin@cacherefugees.org.