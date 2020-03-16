The Cache County School District issued the following press release this morning involving its school closures:
After consulting with local health department officials, the decision has been made to temporarily close our schools to all students, meaning that, in addition to the general student population, life skills and preschool students will not be attending school during the two-week school dismissal from March 17-26.
A webpage, www.ccsdut.org/c2c, has been created to help ease students, parents, and staff through this new challenge of online education. On this Classroom to Community (c2c) page,parents and students will find the following information:
●Individual pages for elementary and secondary students, parents, and teachers withlinks to the digital tools and resources they will need during the school dismissal.●Parent Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS) with answers to common questions we arebeing asked by parents. We have also established a hotline (435-792-7699) to answerparent questions in English or Spanish. The hotline will be available Monday throughFriday, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm.
●Information regarding our Grab-and-Go meal program.This a quickly evolving situation that affects all of the students, families, and employees in ourdistrict. We will continue to share updates and information as it becomes available. Weappreciate your patience, support, and trust as we navigate this new situation together.