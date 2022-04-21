The man shot after a chase with Cache County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison.
Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison.
Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have been released, Jensen said two Cache County sheriff’s deputies are on paid administrative leave pending completion of both internal and external investigations of the incident.
The outside investigation is being conducted by the Northern Utah Critical Incident Team led by the Cache County Attorney’s Office.
Meanwhile, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Wellsville home where Tuesday’s sequence of events resulting in gunfire began.
According to an earlier statement from Jensen, Washakie is suspected of entering the home armed with an AR15 rifle and demanding the keys to the residents’ car. When he reportedly left the scene, the residents phoned 911, and the suspect was soon spotted in the stolen vehicle. A high-speed chase ensued, eventually ending in Paradise, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.
Sheriff Jensen said Washakie was not previously known to Cache Valley law enforcement.
Records indicate that in 2020 he received a sentence of up to five years in the state prison from Second District Court in Ogden after being charged with four felony counts of attempted drug distribution. In 2019, he was also convicted with a Class A misdemeanor for failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.
In neither statement related to the shooting has the Sheriff’s Office indicated if Washakie brandished or fired the AR15 at officers. It is also not known how many times he was struck by bullets or where on his body he was hit.