The 2023 edition of Cache Trails by David Wallace. 

 Maya Mackinnon

An updated and revised edition of the Cache Trails book is available since January this year. David Wallace, Jane Erickson and members of Cache Hikers authored and contributed to the publication along with illustrator Margaret Pettis.

Wallace and Erickson have been the organizers of Cache Valley’s hiking group, Cache Hikers, since 2010 after being asked to take over from James Sinclair — who started the group in 1992. Erickson built the Cache Hikers website in 2011 and has been running it since.


