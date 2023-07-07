An updated and revised edition of the Cache Trails book is available since January this year. David Wallace, Jane Erickson and members of Cache Hikers authored and contributed to the publication along with illustrator Margaret Pettis.
Wallace and Erickson have been the organizers of Cache Valley’s hiking group, Cache Hikers, since 2010 after being asked to take over from James Sinclair — who started the group in 1992. Erickson built the Cache Hikers website in 2011 and has been running it since.
“We built the website with the goal of trying to make it a good resource,” Wallace said. “We are not only listing our schedules but reporting on the hikes and having other information available.”
The first Cache Trails book was published in 1974. There have been six editions since.
Cache Hikers is completely volunteer based and typically meets on weekends, year-round.
Before the summer and winter seasons start, the group organizes a meeting inviting those who are interested in leading hikes during the upcoming season. The group marks a calendar according to who wants to lead hikes and when.
They meet at the same place at the same time and organize a carpool with that day's hike leader to decrease the number of cars at the trailhead, Erickson said.
Leading a hike consists of being very familiar with the trail, Erickson said, organizing the carpool, giving a rundown of the hike, watching weather and adjusting as necessary, leading introductions in the group, counting the people, recording names and choosing a lunch spot.
“It's a good place for people new to the valley to meet people and get acquainted with the trails,” Erickson said.
Cache Hikers has also done trail maintenance over the years and continues to do so through the United States Forest Service Adopt-A-Trail program. Erickson said this includes cutting brush on the trail, working on the tread, rerouting if necessary and reviving trails.
Some trails Cache Hikers have maintained and officially adopted include Card Canyon, Spawn Creek, Wind Cave Way, according to Erickson.
The Cache Hikers website houses information on every hike the group has done, media coverage of the group, an activity calendar and schedule, all trip reports, trail descriptions, tips for trails and hiking, extra related information and photographs. It can be found at cachehikers.org.
2023 Cache Trails updates and revisions:
— New trails built over the past 12 years including Green Canyon, Providence Canyon, the Bonneville Shoreline trail, Blacksmith Fork and Wellsville.
— A table of information on all previous editions
— New artwork by Pettis and an illustration for every section of the book.
— Hike profiles that include steepness, length, difficulty and GPS coordinates. All profiles are mapped by GPS tracking from Wallace hiking each trail.
— Organization of trailhead locations changed to be separated into six regions: Wellsville, northeast trails, southern trails, lower Logan Canyon, middle Logan Canyon and upper Logan Canyon.
— Selections of favorite hikes, kid and family friendly hikes, wildflower viewing hikes, interesting geological hikes and strenuous hikes.
— A map of the valley’s mountain ranges with labeled peaks.
— An index authored by Erickson.
— Updated a section of resources for those who want to learn more about the area.
— Rounded corners of the cover and pages to prevent bending.
The Cache Trails book is available locally at The Sportsman Ltd., Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, The Island Market, Logan Ranger District and Utah State University’s Outdoor Programs. It can be ordered online from the Bridgerland Audubon Society’s website.
Proceeds from Cache Trails book sales go to the Bridgerland Audubon Society.
