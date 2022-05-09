Ralph Roylance, one of Cache Valley’s best known businessmen who also distinguished himself as a World War II seaman and lifelong standout athlete, died on Monday at age 96.
Roylance owned Smithfield Implement, a store he began managing for his parents in the 1950s and converted from a hardware and farm-equipment business into a classic general store. Though he’d stepped back from management in recent years, he maintained an office in the store and still spent time there.
Roylance’s athletic achievements have been chronicled numerous times on the pages of The Herald Journal. He not only excelled in high school and college sports — enough to earn him induction in the Utah State University and Utah sports halls of fame — he continued to compete into midlife and well past retirement, most notably as a Smithfield Blue Sox pitcher and then as a medal-winning senior ski racer.
“He was a titan, he was incredibly driven. I don’t know a word to describe that," his son Bart said. "He worked out every day, it was just incredible. I admired him my whole life. You want to have somebody to look up to, and he was the one.”
A quotation from Ralph Roylance himself, taken from a 2002 newspaper article about the Smithfield native’s success in the NASTAR skiing competition in Park City at age 75, bears out his son’s words.
“I can’t see any reason to do anything if you’re not trying to win,” Roylance said.
This drive lasted well past 2002, and he continued to compete in ski races into his 90s, driving down to Park City himself to take part in events.
It was years earlier as a javelin thrower that Roylance first gained notice on a national level.
At USU in the late 1940s, Roylance became the school’s first track athlete to earn All-America honors, finishing third in the javelin at the 1949 NCAA Championships. After graduating in 1950 with a business degree, he had hopes of competing in the 1952 Olympic Games, but he was sidelined by a bout with malaria, a disease he’d contracted while serving in the South Pacific in World War II.
Roylance also lettered in football as an Aggie, playing on both sides of the ball. As a running back in 1948 and ’49 seasons, he set a school record with close to a 7-yard-per-carry average.
The accomplishment was all the more remarkable considering Roylance’s small stature. At the time he was 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighed 150 pounds.
In his early years after college and before discovering skiing, Roylance found an outlet for his competitive spirit on the baseball diamond, playing 15 seasons for the Smithfield Blue Sox, ending in 1965. In a ceremony honoring him in 2013, it was noted he’d thrown four no-hitters and once struck out 22 batters in a single game.
“Ralph has been a very large financial supporter of the Blue Sox for years and years and years,” second-year Blue Sox manager Vic Bingham said at the time. “It’s nice to have someone who was that prominent of a ballplayer be that prominent in the community because of his success as a businessman and an athlete. He’s someone that everybody should try and emulate.”
Roylance was one of Cache Valley’s last surviving World War II veterans.
According to his 90th birthday announcement in The Herald Journal, he joined the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating from the North Cache High School in 1944, trained as a radio operator and was promptly assigned to the crew of an infantry-landing ship in the South Pacific. In April of 1945, he participated in the invasion of Okinawa, the largest amphibious assault in the war’s Pacific Theater.
Smithfield Implement employee Sandy Hamby said Roylance was active almost to the end of his life and had paid the staff a visit just two weeks ago.
"He was a good guy," she said.
Roylance is survived by his wife, Nancy. Bart Roylance said Smithfield Implement will continue operation in his father’s absence.