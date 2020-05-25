Cache Valley resident Marian Hughes Bahr has a simple message for fellow citizens as she turns 100 on Tuesday: “I wish everyone was more loving.”
Hughes Bahr knows something about love and service from her time touring as a USO performer during World War II. Taking the stage before war-weary troops and visiting the wounded in hospitals, the opera singer saw what can be accomplished by a smile and a song.
Here’s one example from journal entries she made during her 1944 tour in the South Pacific war theater, which began at a hospital in Pearl Harbor before moving on to Saipan, Wake Island and Guam.
“Had our first show last night, and what a night it was — the least one could say is that we were a ‘loud success.’ Such yelling and whistling and applause as I’ve never heard. Who on earth ever said GI’s don’t like good music? They love it! Our show was at a station hospital — the boys are convalescents from forward areas and ready to be sent back. They were bitter at not being sent home, and we were warned they were a tough audience. However, they didn’t throw things at us and it was wonderful to feel them being won over. When the last strains of Stephen Foster died away, the yelling out front was tremendous.”
Known then by her maiden name, Marian Hughes, the former Miss Alabama and classical soprano nicknamed “The Alabama Thrush” came by chance into the USO experience while taking a break from the Muny Opera Company in St. Louis to recuperate from a broken ankle. She had returned to her hometown of Gadsden, Alabama, and was invited to visit and sing to troops at nearby Camp Sibert. Although having to make the appearance on crutches, she enjoyed it so much that she returned several times.
Later, after moving to New York to continue her vocal studies and perform on radio, she signed on at age 24 to join a USO tour overseas. USO, or the United Service Organization, is a nonprofit corporation in operation since 1941 to provide entertainment for U.S. military personnel, especially in war zones.
Pictures of Hughes in her USO uniform hark back to the days of the Andrews Sisters singing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” in crisply pressed military dress and wavy shoulder-length hair. But she and her fellow performers discovered that swing music wasn’t the only thing that lifted the spirits of American troops during the war. Although some performances opened to a loud and inattentive crowd, Hughes’ high voice delivering the melodies of Mozart, Bizet and Handel soon had the men sitting quietly in their seats.
In addition to concert-style performances, Hughes visited and sang to men in a wide variety of settings, including one-on-one encounters in hospital rooms. In Saipan, she made this journal entry:
“Our schedule here is much fuller, shows every night, a chow date at noon at some enlisted men’s mess hall, and afterward, an impromptu show in their dayroom. Then afternoons I’ve been going alone to the hospitals, going through the worst wards of bed patients, just talking to the fellows and singing their favorite songs, if they want it. I usually try to visit several wards each day. Most of the worst cases are from Okinawa, and the fellows have no friends here. Many have said I’m the only person who has been to see them, but I marvel at their good spirits under such terrible injury and anxiety.”
After the tour, Hughes continued her service to the war effort as a pitchwoman for war bonds. She also did more radio performances and flirted for a time with a movie career.
Her daughter, Valerie Byrnes of Providence, brought some of her mother’s press clippings and other memorabilia to The Herald Journal last week to see if the newspaper would be interested in a story for Memorial Day. Hughes Bahr is in Terrace Grove Assisted Living, where she can’t currently be visited for a personal interview due to COVID-19 concerns.
Byrnes did provide a few words from her mother for publication, but said these days Hughes Bahr is more interested in looking ahead than behind. The most important thing to her, Byrnes said, is maintaining a positive attitude, as summed up in the words of popular Christian pastor Charles Swindoll when he wrote, “Attitude to me … is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than failures, than successes, than what other people think, or say or do.”
As her 100th birthday approached, Hughes Bahr received a certificate of appreciation from the USO, which still puts on tours to entertain and lift the spirits of American troops.
“Thank you for your time spent volunteering and your selfless dedication to the USO. Volunteers of your caliber are hard to come by, and we are grateful that you chose to donate your time and talent to us,” read a note accompanying the certificate from USO President J.D. Crouch II. “I understand that you had a vital role of entertaining our troops during WWII … On behalf of the USO family, I would like to wish you a happy 100th birthday.”