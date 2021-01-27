Cache Valley residents have something to cheer about this winter: their cheerleading squads.
Three valley schools returned last week from an annual state tournament with a variety of honors, including a Cache Valley sweep in one of the eight competition categories. Sky View, Logan and Mountain Crest finished first, second and third respectively in the “Songleading/Poms” category; Sky View and Logan finished second and third in “Timeout Dance”; and Logan took a second place in “Freestyle.”
The annual statewide tournament put on by RC Competes is the cheerleading equivalent of the Utah state finals in other sports. Since cheer is not recognized as a sport by the Utah High School Athletics Association, many high school squads have turned to an outside competition program to show off their skills and compete.
“Here in the valley, cheerleading has never been really competitive. It’s been more like a support sport. But now all the schools are starting to show off our girls’ talent and our boys’ talent too. It’s really growing as a sport, and Cache Valley is starting to catch up,” said Shayna Saxton, who shares Sky View coaching duties with Hadlee Daines.
For her part, Daines focused a single post-competition comment solely on her young charges. “We are so proud of their hard work and all they’ve accomplished. They left their hearts on the floor and came home with a win!” she wrote in an email to The Herald Journal.
This was only Sky View’s second year participating in RC Competes’ regional and state competitions. Logan and Mountain Crest are also fairly new to the competition. Ridgeline High School, led by coach Jennifer Stolworthy, has been competing for several years, but in a winter dominated by COVID concerns at Ridgeline, the Riverhawks opted out of the 2021 tournament, as did Green Canyon.
“We were having so many girls quarantined that it made it difficult to prepare,” Stolworthy said. “I am so impressed by the schools that were able to compete this year. They had to overcome a lot to compete and my hat goes off to them! I love seeing all of the cheer teams improving and getting better!”
LHS assistant cheer coach Stacy Rice credits Ridgeline with fueling a valleywide interest in entering competitive events.
“The school that really started the competitions here is Ridgeline,” Rice said. “They began competing right when Ridgeline opened, and that’s what motivated the other schools. It made us all think maybe we should do this.”
Rice, who backs up head coach Allison Hale with the 23-member Logan High cheer and stunt squad, said the Grizzlies were hit by COVID complications of their own just before the state competition when a member tested positive for the virus. The group had to make hurried changes to formations and movements in all three of its scheduled routines, which made their high finishes even more satisfying.
For the Mountain Crest cheerleading squad, a sense of satisfaction has come not only from last week’s success at the state meet but from new energy infused by second-year coach Baylee Carroll.
“Mountain Crest hasn’t competed in years and years. I took over the program last year, and we decided that we were going to compete and change the program around a little bit,” said Carroll, a dance instructor and former USU Aggie cheerleader. “We’ve had huge success. Teachers and principals and people around the community have all commented they’ve never seen Mountain Crest look so good, look that sharp — from the way we dress, to the way we act, from our routines, just everything has definitely been noticed this year.”
The Pom competition category dominated by Cache Valley cheerleaders last week involves dance as opposed to kicks and stunts, and this is something Carroll said the entire cheerleading world has been trending toward in recent years.
“At Utah State we did a lot of dancing, and I’ve tried to bring the kinds of things we did there down to the high school level,” she said. “Cheerleading is just changing. We actually had a routine where we wore dance shoes.”
Though competition in Cache Valley cheerleading is on the rise, there is a shared sense of pride and camaraderie between the different squads, coaches say. One contributing factor is that many local cheerleaders from all parts of the valley participated in dance schools together as younger girls.
Cheerleading is a big commitment for participants, who typically practice five days a week and fulfill their sideline duties for as many as four sports a week.
What do the girls and boys get out of it?
“It’s what brings you together in high school, gives you that feeling of being a part of something,” said Logan High School’s coach Rice. “But more than anything it teaches these kids how to be good decision makers, teaches them responsibility, teaches them how to be leaders.”