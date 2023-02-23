unoccupied house

An unoccupied house on 350 East in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

As per requirements set by previous legislative sessions, certain municipalities and counties — including several in Cache Valley — are required to submit plans for moderate income housing to the Utah’s Department of Workforce Services.

Logan, Smithfield, Nibley, Providence, Hyrum, North Logan and Cache County itself have all been submitting annual plans and reports, which are available on Workforce Services’ website.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.