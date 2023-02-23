As per requirements set by previous legislative sessions, certain municipalities and counties — including several in Cache Valley — are required to submit plans for moderate income housing to the Utah’s Department of Workforce Services.
Logan, Smithfield, Nibley, Providence, Hyrum, North Logan and Cache County itself have all been submitting annual plans and reports, which are available on Workforce Services’ website.
Here are summaries of the municipalities’ plans as they were most recently reported.
Logan
Logan’s 2022 plan lists each of the state’s 19 suggested strategies, saying the city’s goals involve each of them in interrelated ways.
It also includes eight separate goals with timelines stretching into the next several years.
These include strategies evaluating and expanding options for accessory dwelling units; preserving current, already existing moderate income housing in Logan; developing currently vacant, uninhabitable residencies to moderate income housing; and possibly removing fees associated with developing moderate income housing.
Smithfield
Smithfield’s plan mentions the geographical limitations of the city, saying “The physical environment (geography, zoning, etc.) will place some restrictions of the type and density of any residential development in the City.”
It lists three goals: improving access to housing for those who make a moderate or low income, “Improve Fair Housing Practices,” and “Encourage and Support the Provision of Affordable Housing Units.”
These are each accompanied with more specific steps the city may take. The actions include options ranging from fee waivers granted to affordable housing projects, to not setting more “restrictions for manufactured housing than for regular housing.”
Their plan also includes a possible precautionary step that would limit moderate income housing development options: “Consider adopting ordinances that discourage and disincentivizes large-scale or concentrated low-income housing.
Nibley
In Nibley’s plan, the city outlines seven strategies it ties to specific time frames, several of which were set to begin around the end of last year or the beginning of 2023.
A note above the strategies shows Nibley’s acknowledgement that it can only do so much to supply moderate income housing.
“It is essential to note that cities have limited ability to ensure that affordable housing is built,” the plan says. “The housing market also plays a part in determining what types of homes are built.”
The city’s strategies involve simplifying the process in creating accessory dwelling units, zoning for “Higher density or moderate income residential development in commercial or mixed-use zones near commercial centers,” partnering with the Bear River Association of Governments, and incentivizing moderate income housing developments.
Providence
Providence’s plan includes five objectives with several supporting strategies.
Their overall goals involve altering restrictions to “encourage the development” of moderate income housing, working with BRAG and other local communities, considering “adaptive re-use and mixed-use,” and providing a variety of housing options.
Hyrum
Hyrum’s moderate income housing section of the municipality’s general plan states “standards for moderate income housing appear to have been met through the development of both single-family homes and multiple-family units during recent years, as well as in other existing low-cost housing options in existing older homes and mobile homes.”
The city’s plan lists two goals: to “provide for an attractive mix of housing types and densities that maintain the community’s rural atmosphere” and to “provide a reasonable opportunity for moderate income housing.”
One of their strategies specifically guides the city to promote “larger estate homes” by ensuring there is “low and rural density housing developments.”
Other strategies aiming toward moderate income housing include “multiple-family unit projects,” as well as zoning for mixed-use and mixed densities in some areas and high density in others that are “near major transit investment corridors.”
North Logan
North Logan’s approach involves two goals: rezoning for “densities necessary to facilitate the production” of the housing and “zone or rezone for high density or moderate-income residential development in commercial or mixed-use zones near major transit investment corridors.”
The city’s strategies involve adapting “underutilized mixed-use zones,” finding areas that can be rezoned into “higher density family lots where established neighborhoods will not be disturbed,” and ensuring the “existing character of the city” will not be changed.
Cache County
A Herald Journal article earlier this week explained Cache County’s plan largely involved partnering with Hyde Park to find a solution as well as rezoning or zoning for higher density in some areas and loosening restrictions on accessory dwelling units.
Online links to all reported plans can be found on a document compiled by the DWS.
In a discussion with The Herald Journal, Cache County Economic Developer Shawn Milne said while he believes the state mandated plans can be effective, he doesn’t believe they would be on their own.
Read Saturday’s edition of The Herald Journal for more details on how pending legislation may affect the plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.