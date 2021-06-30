The Cache Valley Cruise-In is back in full force this holiday weekend after COVID-19 hamstrung last year’s event.
For Brandon Douglas, the president of the Cache Valley Cruising Association, it’s good to be back.
“It’s actually like a breath of fresh air,” Douglas said. “Everybody in the club is excited to put on a full show again.”
This year’s Cruise-In boasts several events including the traditional poker run on Thursday — taking folks to different locations around Cache Valley. Later that evening, Douglas said there will be a burn-out contest at Green Canyon High School.
A cruise to Bear Lake will begin on Friday morning followed by a concert with LeAnn Rimes that evening. Award ceremonies and the Main Street Parade are set to take place on Saturday.
Douglas said patrons can also see “impressive,” high-end cars at the “Top Rod” car showings this year — including a pair of rare Bentleys owned by Glenn Beck. Douglas said Beck reached out around three weeks ago about participating in the event.
“When they come and see it, their jaws are going to drop,” Douglas said, adding that Beck “is excited to talk cars instead of politics.”
Douglas said there was concern up until December about how to proceed with the 2021 Cruise-In amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But after the New Year, Douglas said the club was committed to putting on a full show “no matter what.”
“We didn’t want to be deterred last year either,” Douglas said, “but we really wanted to be supportive of what the community was going through. And I think we would have had a turnout last year, but at the same time we didn’t want anybody to think we were being disrespectful of the situation and putting their health at risk.”
At this year’s Cruise-In, Douglas said masks are optional and the event will be self-governed.
“We just want everybody to be respectful of each other’s choice whether they wear a mask or not. And if they’re not feeling good, we invite them to join us again next year when they’re feeling better,” Douglas said. “We have awesome people that come to our show and I think they’ll be respectful of everyone.”
Tickets are $10 for adults, Douglas said, and anyone 17 years old or younger can access the show for free.
“We encourage people to bring the entire family out,” Douglas said.