After one family couldn’t make it to this year’s Cache Valley Cruise-In, the Cache Valley Cruising Association decided to bring the car show to them.
John Amundsen has long loved classic cars and attending shows in the valley. He has been fighting brain cancer for 11 years and was recently moved to hospice care. His son, Colby, who shares his deep love of cars, developed a blood disease as a toddler and is under 24-hour care.
Because of their health conditions, the pair could not make it to this summer’s show. When John’s brother-in-law and Colby’s uncle Jason Hoxie heard the two wouldn’t be in attendance, he asked the association if there was anything they could do to bring the show to them.
“I’m a member of the car club, so I pitched the idea to the president of the club, Brandon,” he said. “Since he (John) couldn’t come to the car show the past two years, Brandon said, ‘Let’s see what we can do,’ and it got the ball rolling.”
The board put out a call for vintage cars on Facebook and Instagram. Shania Laird, a board member and longtime member, said the power of social media garnered community support for the July 14 event.
“We know a lot of promoters in the area that put on car shows, so I reached out to them, so they’ve shared it and social media has really taken and ran with it,” she said. “It’s really kind of exploded and the response we’ve gotten from Facebook and Instagram has been amazing.”
While the association does not have an exact number of cars that will be coming to E 1030 North on Thursday evening, Laird said they are expecting a large turnout. The cars will be parked on the street for Colby and John to see from their wheelchairs before the cars drive past the house.
Since the association put out the call for cars, Hoxie has remained the in-between person, relaying information to the Amundsen family about the plans.
Hoxie said John and Colby are both fighters who continue to inspire him and he’s glad their community is giving back to them this week.
“John is the type of person who would always be the first one to come and help or offer to, even throughout his sickness,” he said. “Colby has a great sense of humor and when he starts to laugh, it gets everyone laughing and smiling. He’s a strong kid and he’s had countless surgeries and he’s a survivor. His spirit has always been strong.”
Hoxie is excited for the event and cannot wait to bring the event to his family.
The association has never done a car show like this before, but Laird said she hopes they continue to focus on community events and needs like this one down the road.
“We really want to be able to give back to the community that has given to us,” she said. “The community is the only reason why we’ve been able to put on the car show for the past 40 years. We haven’t always gotten the opportunity to put on an event like this or be able to show up at places that we maybe could, and we really want to be able to do that in the future.”
Hoxie has been blown away by the community support and amount of people who are planning to attend the event and support his family.
“Just seeing, even on Facebook, the good will of people wanting to help, we don’t see that very often in life anymore,” he said. “For the community to come together to give somebody a little bit of joy and share what they have with someone can go a long way, especially at the end of one’s life. It’s amazing that the community can come together and support this family.”