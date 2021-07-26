A family in Cache Valley had a rabid bat in their home and are now receiving the rabies vaccine.
Rachel Schvaneveldt said she, her husband and their daughter were exposed to the bat when one of their cats brought it inside on the night of July 16.
The family has three cats and one dog, and Schvaneveldt said all four are up to date on their shots, but still need to quarantine for 45 days and receive boosters.
Schvaneveldt said her family received their first doses of the vaccine on Tuesday and will receive three more doses in the next two weeks.
“My initial reaction to hearing that the bat tested positive left me panicked,” she said. “I've had a few days to calm my nerves at this point and feel confident in my family's safety.”
In previous years, Schvaneveldt said she wasn’t always good about getting her pets vaccinated and justified it by saying Cache Valley was a safe place with low odds of encountering rabies.
“As we've had pets pass and acquire new ones, I promised myself I'd be better this time,” she said. “After this experience, I'll never miss a booster shot.”
Schvaneveldt posted about her experience on Facebook and encouraged residents of the valley to get their pets up to date on their rabies vaccines as well.
The first rabies case of 2021 was also found in a Utah bat. According to the Utah Department of Health, a bat that was found dead in Salt Lake County tested positive for rabies on June 17. In Utah, bats are the primary carrier of rabies.
“If you find yourself near a bat, dead or alive, do not touch, hit, or destroy it and do not try to remove it yourself,” UDOH epidemiologist Hannah Rettler said.
Rabies can affect the nervous system of humans and animals. For animals, signs of rabies include changes in normal behavior such as aggression, foaming at the mouth, little interest in food or water, or paralysis.
According to UDOH, signs of rabies in humans may not appear for weeks to months after infection. Rabies may first feel similar to the flu, then progress to anxiety, confusion, abnormal behavior, and delirium. Once clinical signs of rabies appear in a person, the disease is nearly always fatal.
In 2018, a Utah man died after being exposed to rabies through a bat, the first rabies death in the state since 1944.
If you see an animal exhibiting any signs or think a pet or person may have been exposed to a rabid animal, call 1-888-EPI-UTAH (374-8824) or your local health department to report it and receive instructions for submitting animals for testing and determine whether preventive treatment is necessary.