The Cache Valley Gardener’s Market has something to offer everyone — much like the valley’s various local authors.
From live music to educational opportunities — to homegrown produce, fine arts and handmade crafts — the summer market not only provides a source of revenue for local farmers and artisans but has become a gathering place for the community.
On Saturday, the Gardener’s Market hosted “Author’s Day,” showcasing the work of local writers in the community. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., individuals had the opportunity to engage with the authors, learn about their books and support their creative endeavors.
Haley Allbee, an intern for the market, said the organization was excited to feature a few of the community’s authors. The Gardener’s Market, she said, is known for its themed days and community-focused events.
“We like to do different themed days where we showcase things happening locally,” Allbee said. “We like to get involved with the community and have people come in to show what they got.”
The event attracted a variety of authors — who came with their unique literary contributions.
One of the writers, Joseph Lofthouse, showcased his book “Landrace Gardening: Food Security Through Biodiversity and Promiscuous Pollination.” The book, which was written to promote regenerative horticulture methods, focuses on communities and local varieties of crops and animals, Lofthouse said.
Lofthouse, who grew up farming in Paradise, said he wrote the book during covid after years of figuring out how to help his crops thrive in the valley. The book has already sold 6,000 copies.
“I found out that if I save my own seed and I allow varieties to cross pollinate, that they can thrive here in the valley because they figured out for themselves how to be adapted to local conditions,” Lofthouse said. “And so, I wrote a book about it.”
The book offers detailed suggestions for developing a reliable food system using local crop varieties, enabling self-reliance and sustainable food security, Lofthouse said.
“All these things that we think only the big corporations can do, we can do them ourselves,” Lofthouse said. “And they’re simple and easy and inexpensive.”
Margaret Pettis, a local author and illustrator, showcased her work at the market. Pettis, who is an author of both fiction and nonfiction, has had her work featured in Western American Literature, Utah: A Guide to the State, Utah Wilderness Association Review, The Salt Lake Tribune, Beehive History, Catalyst Magazine and more.
The primary book Pettis showcased, “Backroads of Utah,” dives into Utah’s hidden treasures and urges readers to explore the beautiful places that may otherwise go unnoticed. Every place showcased in the book was illustrated by Pettis with ink or pencil.
“So many times we travel from place to place and we’re just in a hurry,” Pettis said. “And we never go off the main road. This is a celebration of all those beautiful places that are just down the road aways all over the state.”
Pettis has also published three collections of poetry, including “In the Temple of Stars,” “Phalarope” and “Searching for Circe.” In these collections, Pettis said readers can travel down a river in a kayak and disappear in the world of herons, cranes and kingfishers.
Pettis is an author of a five-book series of novels that follow characters through the mountains. The series, starting with the novel “The Turquoise Bear,” follows protagonist Marti Bruhn through wild, remote country as she encounters villains “you’ll love to fear,” according to Pettis.
Recently, Pettis illustrated the updated version of “Cache Trails” written by David Wallace. She said she not only wants to inspire people to get out and see the beauty of Utah, but also to try sketching themselves.
“Why not?” Pettis said. “It’s really exciting to finally put together all the things you’ve had sitting in notebooks and boxes and take the time to put your work together inside a book. Then you can turn your back and carry on and not be haunted by it.”
Wallace, the writer behind “Cache Trails” was also at the event. The book, according to him, was written to provide hikers with an invaluable guide to the trails of Cache Valley. The revised edition includes new illustrations, maps, trail data and detailed descriptions for each of the 53 hikes, he said.
“I love sharing trail information and about the outdoors,” Wallace said. “Every chance I get I like to try and talk to people about this. I really like to promote hiking.”
Darren Parry, the former chairman and councilman for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation and author of “The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History” was featured at the event.
The book sheds light on a significant event in Cache Valley history — told from the perspective of the Shoshone people. The book doesn’t just discuss the massacre that occurred but tells the history of the people who lived in the valley thousands of years before the pioneers, Perry said.
Perry said he wrote the book after noticing the other history books written about the valley are written from one perspective. He said he wanted to make sure the perspective of the Shoshone people was heard.
“It gives a perspective from people that you’ve never heard from before, and I think the more information you have on history, the better able you are to come to a decision on what is factual and what is not,” Perry said. “But until you include all perspectives, we really don’t know the whole story.”
Another author at the event was David Taylor, the writer behind “Bring-to Life Book of Mormon Stories: A Reference Guide for Speakers, Teachers, Students, and Parents.”
Taylor’s book serves as a comprehensive reference guide, offering outlines of Book of Mormon stories, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gospel principles demonstrated by characters and events and indexes for easy navigation, he said.
The aim of the book is to provide a resource to assist members of the church in sharing stories effectively during talks, classes and personal study, Taylor said. According to him, the book took seven years to put together.
“You can really use it in a lot of different ways,” Taylor said.
Brandon Greer, an author from Logan who writes young adult and middle grade fiction, showcased his work at Saturday’s event. Greer’s first novel, “The Clandestine Queen,” follows a young girl discovering her witch heritage. According to him, the book will be part of a trilogy.
His middle-grade book “Liam Lewis and the Summer Camp Curse,” “takes readers on a magical middle-grade adventure as 13-year-old Liam battles ancient evil,” Greer said. In “The Forgotten Scroll,” a young boy’s life transforms when he enters a forbidden world full of magic. This is a great book of his to start with, he said, because you can access it free online.
“Find out if you like my writing and go from there,” Greer said.
Lastly, Greer’s “The Will of the Parthenon” follows an 18-year-old girl’s quest to defeat an immortal enemy amidst a zombie-infested world, he said.
