Cache County Executive David Zook has appointed Stephen Nelson as the county’s new development services director amidst some council pushback.
Zook presented the appointment for council approval during their regular meeting on April 25.
“We’ve been going through a rigorous and long process to find somebody for this very important role in our county,” Zook said. “We have very carefully considered this position.”
Zook said the role oversees the county’s planning department, code enforcement division, county-wide planning, trails and geographic information systems division, and that the job has been posted for more than 10 months.
He also thanked council members Nolan Gunnell and Barbara Tidwell for serving on the selection committee.
The council offered a wide variety of responses to the suggested appointment.
“I don’t know if Mr. Nelson is the most qualified or would be the best person for this position,” Tidwell said. “But I do know that this department needs some help, and we need to get this position filled. We need to get this department back on the road again.”
Council member Kathryn Beus spoke positively about Nelson, saying she has worked with him in several capacities in prior positions.
“I have seen a great capacity to be able to learn and to grow,” she said.
She added that she has seen him provide excellent customer service.
Council chair David Erickson — the lone council member to vote in opposition to the appointment — criticized the selection process.
“I’ve watched this process for the last 10 months, and I’ve never in all the history that I’ve ever had with the county have I ever seen a process — and I’m going to be quite blunt — have I ever seen a process that channeled and funded the nomination of an individual like this one,” he said. “I’ve really felt like they would do anything to get a friend into that position and I feel like it is extremely wrong, and that’s all I’ll say about that, so I literally cannot vote for this.”
Speaking with The Herald Journal, Erickson specified that while Nelson may be a great fit for the job, he felt that Zook had ensured he specifically got the position and mentioned that the two used to work together in Nibley.
“To me, it was just a very incorrect and corrupted process,” he said.
According to a May 2 press release from the county, Nelson has served as the planning director of Nibley and Hurricane. He has a master’s degree in public administration from Villanova University and a certification from the American Institute of Certified Planners.
“I’m excited that Stephen will be joining our team and helping us deal with the rapid growth our community has been experiencing,” Zook was quoted as saying in the release. “His experience addressing development in two of the state’s fastest growing cities has prepared him well to help us face the challenges that often accompany growth.”
Speaking with The Herald Journal on Monday, Zook stated his confidence in Nelson and his qualifications for the role.
“I’m glad he’s willing to bring his many years of expertise working in some of the state’s fastest growing cities,” he said. “I’m excited about his qualifications and experience and I know he will help to lead our Development Services Department in the right direction.”
The Herald Journal also spoke directly with Nelson about his new position. He said he’s not worried about working with county officials. Rather, he’s looking forward to the opportunities.
“My job is to help provide them with the best information I can and to be of service,” he said. “I am excited to work with them and to help them continue to make the county a great place.”
He listed some of his first priorities as making sure the county’s land-use regulation codes are in compliance with state legislation passed earlier this year and to set goals based on the county’s recently updated general plan.
“The general plan really outlines the goals and vision that the county council has for the county,” he said. “That’s kind of the marching orders for the planning department.”
Nelson is currently set to begin working in his new appointment in June.
“Cache Valley has always felt like home to me,” he said. “I have missed it.”
